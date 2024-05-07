All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IndyCar

Penske suspends Cindric and other senior staff over IndyCar scandal

Legendary team boss Roger Penske has suspended four senior members of his IndyCar team operation and apologized for the “errors that were made” in the recent push-to-pass scandal.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Upd:
Tim Cindric, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

They include his right-hand man, Tim Cindric, who is the president of all his racing operations, along with long-time managing director Ron Ruzewski. In all, four individuals have been suspended for the next two races, which include the Indianapolis 500.
"I recognise the magnitude of what occurred and the impact it continues to have on the sport to which I've dedicated so many decades," said Penske. "Everyone at Team Penske along with our fans and business partners should know that I apologize for the errors that were made and I deeply regret them."
The integrity of Team Penske was put into question by the paddock after IndyCar officials disqualified St. Petersburg race winner Josef Newgarden and third-place finisher Scott McLaughlin for illegal use of the push-to-pass system in last month's season-opener.
Their team-mate Will Power's car also had the same software, which resulted from a coding change during hybrid testing that was not removed when the 2024 season began, but data did not find him guilty of using it in a wrongful manner.
He was still docked 10 points, while all three were fined $25,000 each and forfeited their prize money.
The breach was not found until the recent round in Long Beach, and the disqualifications were handed out 45 days after the event.
Following a full internal investigation into what happened, with many in the paddock stating off the record that they did not believe the statements regarding the circumstances of the situation, Penske has now reacted.
Newgarden's race engineer Luke Mason, the man that he gave much credit for his 2023 Indy 500 success, and Power's senior data engineer are also suspended for two races. He will be without both of them as he bids to defend his Indy 500 crown.
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

A statement from Penske read: "Following the penalties to the Team Penske INDYCAR team and drivers after Long Beach, Team Penske has completed an internal review.
"After a full and comprehensive analysis of the information, Team Penske has determined that there were significant failures in our processes and internal communications. As a result, Luke Mason [No. 2 Race Engineer] and Robbie Atkinson [Senior Data Engineer] will be suspended from Team Penske for the next two INDYCAR races including the Indianapolis 500.
"In addition, Ron Ruzewski [Managing Director, Team Penske INDYCAR] will also be suspended for these two races, along with Tim Cindric [President of Team Penske], who has accountability for all of Team Penske's operations."

Cindric posted his own statement on Team Penske’s X account, stating: “For Ron and I as leaders of this team, it’s not about what we did, it’s about what we didn’t do.

“It is our responsibility to provide the team and all our drivers with the right processes to ensure something like this can’t happen. For that, I apologize to Roger, our team and everyone that supports us.”

He added: “Our number one job is to protect and enhance the reputation of our brand and that of those that support us. In that regard, as the overall leader, I failed and must raise my hand and be accountable with the others.

“This is a team, and in my position, it’s the right thing to do.”

 
Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Pourchaire “tired mentally” after “amazing” oval test debut

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Miami GP boss says $280 lobster rolls price was posted out of context

F1 Miami GP boss says $280 lobster rolls price was posted out of context

Formula 1
Miami GP
F1 Miami GP boss says $280 lobster rolls price was posted out of context
Sainz singled out by Sauber as top target for Audi F1 era

Sainz singled out by Sauber as top target for Audi F1 era

Formula 1
Miami GP
Sainz singled out by Sauber as top target for Audi F1 era
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar

Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Why Penske push-to-pass scandal presses all the wrong buttons for IndyCar
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title

IndyCar
Barber Motorsports Park
Power feeling close to IndyCar form that captured 2022 title
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Ticktum "would like to build" on Formula E journey as he seeks new contract

Ticktum "would like to build" on Formula E journey as he seeks new contract

FE Formula E
Ticktum "would like to build" on Formula E journey as he seeks new contract
Russell: Mercedes can take inspiration from first Norris F1 win

Russell: Mercedes can take inspiration from first Norris F1 win

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Russell: Mercedes can take inspiration from first Norris F1 win
Gravel season “definitely” an opportunity for Tanak to ignite WRC title bid

Gravel season “definitely” an opportunity for Tanak to ignite WRC title bid

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Gravel season “definitely” an opportunity for Tanak to ignite WRC title bid
First FIA CEO Robyn announces departure

First FIA CEO Robyn announces departure

F1 Formula 1
First FIA CEO Robyn announces departure

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global