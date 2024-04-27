Roger Penske summons IndyCar team owners for impromptu meeting
Roger Penske summoned team owners of the IndyCar Series for an impromptu meeting ahead of qualifying at Barber Motorsports Park, following events that led to disqualification of his race team that have since led to a wave of criticism and concern.
Photo by: Joey Barnes
Various members of the paddock have questioned the integrity of Team Penske after IndyCar officials stripped Josef Newgarden of his victory in the season-opening round in St. Petersburg for illegal use of the push-to-pass system.
Scott McLaughlin was also disqualified from his third-place finish for similar infractions as team-mate Newgarden.
Will Power also had access to the same overtake capability, but IndyCar's data did not find him guilty of using it in a wrongful manner. Still, he was docked 10 points for, with all three fined $25,000 each and forfeited their prize money.
The results did not change until 45 days after the event, which came after officials found the issue during the warm-up session ahead of the Grand Prix of Long Beach.
It was revealed the issue was due to a software coding change during hybrid testing that was not removed when the 2024 season began.
The 30-minute meeting outside featured all the team owners, with the lone exceptions of Arrow McLaren, who had Team Principal Gavin Ward present for McLaren CEO Zak Brown, who is in Monaco for Formula E.
Uniquely, Team Penske President Tim Cindric, who handles the majority of the organization’s duties as Penske is the owner of the IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, did not attend.
Post-meeting reactions
Michael Andretti stated the meeting “went well” but did not appear to learn much from it.
“No, not necessarily learned a lot,” Andretti said. “Just good talking session among everybody.”
Michael Andretti
Photo by: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images
When approached about the meeting, Chip Ganassi smiled and said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Ed Carpenter was the last to leave and shed the most light on the subject.
“It was a private conversation that I think we all appreciated and getting on with this weekend and season,” Carpenter said.
When asked if any of it was positive based on the recent controversy, Carpenter said little.
“I mean, it's obvious what we were talking about in there but what we talked about in there, from my standpoint, it's going to remain in there,” Carpenter said. “Sorry, can't give you more.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Palou “not very pleased” by mysterious pace slump in Barber IndyCar qualifying
Herta: Any excuse Newgarden and Penske have “is bull***t”
The 1982 frenzy that modern F1 could miss out on by ejecting Andretti
Latest news
Harvick to stand-in for Larson in All-Star Race practice and qualifying
Indy NXT Barber: Abel claims maiden Indy NXT victory
Zarco slams MotoGP chief steward Spencer as "not good for this job"
Bagnaia says his contact with Marquez in Jerez MotoGP battle "was smart"
Prime
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments