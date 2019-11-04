IndyCar
IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske subsidiary buys IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Penske subsidiary buys IndyCar, Indianapolis Motor Speedway
By:
Nov 4, 2019, 1:48 PM

Penske Entertainment has purchased the NTT IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway among other assets from the previous owners, Hulman & Company.

Announced on Monday, the company named Penske Entertainment Corp. has made the blockbuster purchase, meaning the four-car IndyCar team will compete in a championship that its subsidiary now owns.

A short statement read: “The Board of Directors of Hulman & Company are announcing the sale of the company and certain subsidiaries, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway Productions (IMS Productions), to Penske Entertainment Corp., a subsidiary of Penske Corporation.”

Roger Penske and Hulman Company chairman Tony George and Mark Miles will discuss the sale later on Monday.

Penske has branched out in recent years, adding a Supercars programme with DJR in Australia and an IMSA venture with Acura to its NASCAR and IndyCar squads.

