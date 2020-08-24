IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Road America
11 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”

shares
comments
Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”
By:

Roger Penske says the 2020 Indianapolis 500 was “an incredible day” but is looking forward to a return to normal, with 250,000-plus fans in attendance in future editions.

Penske, who bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar last November, gave the ‘Drivers, Start your engines” command for today’s race. While his own race team looked unremarkable by its high standards performance-wise, ‘The Captain’ was happy with the outcome of the day overall, despite the event having to be run behind closed doors.

“It has been an incredible day, and I want to thank all of the teams, drivers and our partners for an exciting 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” said Penske on Sunday evening. 

“Congratulations to Takuma Sato, Bobby Rahal, David Letterman, Mike Lanigan and the entire team for winning today’s race and putting on a remarkable show for everyone watching at home on NBC and around the world.

“We certainly missed having all of our fans here with us at the Racing Capital of the World, and we are looking forward to the day when we can welcome everyone back to the Speedway.

“My family and I, along with everyone at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, are so excited about the future as we continue to build on the tradition of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.’”

Josef Newgarden was the highest finishing Penske-Chevrolet, landing fifth place after running third in the penultimate stint. By going off strategy, Simon Pagenaud, Will Power and Helio Castroneves all ran in the top four but the timing of a caution just before half-distance put the leaders roughly back on the same strategy and dumped this trio back outside the Top 20.

Strong restarts would see Power climb as high as eighth but then a bad restart followed by an error in the pits ultimately left him in 14th, three places behind Castroneves. Defending race-winner Pagenaud, meanwhile, suffered front-wing damage after being struck by Ryan Hunter-Reay, necessitating pit stops that left him two laps down.

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel

Previous article

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour
Supercars Supercars / Special feature

Sneaking a Supercar into the Bathurst 12 Hour

Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Oliveira “saw” maiden MotoGP win coming weeks ago

Latest news

Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash
IndyCar IndyCar / Race report

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Trending

1
IndyCar

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

2
MotoGP

Vinales explains dramatic brake 'explosion' in Styria MotoGP

3
MotoGP

Mir “angry” after Espargaro escapes track limits penalty

4
IndyCar

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

5
IndyCar

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel

2h

Latest news

Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”
IndyCar

Penske positive about Indy 500’s “remarkable show”

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel
IndyCar

Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash
IndyCar

Indy 500: Sato scores second win under yellow after huge crash

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish
IndyCar

Dixon didn’t think Sato had enough fuel to make Indy 500 finish

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck
IndyCar

Rossi “had a car to win” Indy 500 before penalty and wreck

Latest videos

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap 02:03
IndyCar

Indy500: Qualifying Day 2 Recap

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates 06:51
IndyCar

IndyCar: IMS Beauty and Updates

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying 03:02
IndyCar

IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix Qualifying

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen 01:25
IndyCar

Learn more about the IndyCar Aeroscreen

A Different Breed 00:51
IndyCar

A Different Breed

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.