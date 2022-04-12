Penske Entertainment, Team Penske sign NFT deal with Autograph

Listen to this article

The relationship encompasses the NTT IndyCar Series, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Team Penske. The multiyear partnership will see its first premiere NFT collections drop in conjunction with the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29 on NBC.

“The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” will serve as the launch point for “a utility-laden, expansive offering from Autograph and Penske’s iconic motorsports properties, leveraging extremely vast historical archives, past and present drivers and racecars, and ticketing activations around the Indy 500.” More information on the initial drops will be announced in the coming weeks.

Autograph is an NFT platform aims to bring together “iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world.” It allows people to collect “authentic and creative products, and exclusive partnerships.”

Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO at Autograph said: “Autograph is thrilled to partner with all of Penske’s motorsport brands to honor its legacy and to help lay the groundwork for its future in Web3. Launching a collection with a growing racing series and one of the most important motorsports teams ever, ahead of the biggest single-day spectator sporting event in the world, is a privilege we do not take lightly.”

Jonathan Gibson, executive VP of Penske Corp., said: “Growing the engagement we have with our fans across the NTT IndyCar Series, Team Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of our most important strategies. The convergence of sports and technology provides us many unique opportunities, including this new opportunity with NFTs and digital collectables.

“We believe Autograph is the perfect partner, and I can’t wait to reward our fans with unique opportunities to get closer to the sport through this new innovative relationship. And nothing brings the racing world together like the Month of May and the Indianapolis 500, so it’s the perfect launching point for this innovative partnership.”

Details can be found at http://www.autograph.io