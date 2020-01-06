IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
87 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
17 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Austin
24 Apr
-
26 Apr
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
143 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Richmond
25 Jun
-
27 Jun
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
10 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
-
22 Aug
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
241 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
18 Sep
-
20 Sep
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP

shares
comments
Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP
By:
Jan 6, 2020, 3:29 PM

Penske Corporation, which last November was revealed as purchasing Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the NTT IndyCar Series and IMS Productions, has today announced it has completed the acquisition of all three entities.

Penske Corporation becomes just the fourth owner in the history of IMS, after Carl Fisher, who built the track in 1909, Eddie Rickenbacker who purchased IMS in 1927, and Tony Hulman and Hulman & Company, which had owned and managed the Speedway since 1945.

"We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar racing," said Roger Penske.

"We have been diligently working with the teams at IMS, IndyCar and IMS Productions over the last two months to ensure a smooth and productive transition and we are ready to hit the ground running.

"Now, it is time to get to work as we continue the growth of the Speedway and we build on the momentum of the NTT IndyCar Series."

Next article
Yamamoto rules out representing Honda in "dangerous" IndyCar

Previous article

Yamamoto rules out representing Honda in "dangerous" IndyCar
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar , General
Author David Malsher

Race hub

St. Pete

St. Pete

13 Mar - 15 Mar
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Terranova leads, big drama for Alonso

2
Dakar

Who is Dakar 2020's shock stage winner Zala?

3
Formula 1

Williams needed to hit "rock bottom" to rise up again

33m
4
IndyCar

Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP

13m
5
Dakar

Dakar 2020, Stage 2: Sunderland leads as Branch wins

Latest videos

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series 02:54
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay Interview on 2020 IndyCar Series

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland 00:57
IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay IndyCar Test at Portland

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Latest news

Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP
Indy

Penske Corp completes acquisition of Indy, IndyCar, IMSP

Yamamoto rules out representing Honda in "dangerous" IndyCar
Indy

Yamamoto rules out representing Honda in "dangerous" IndyCar

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020
F1

The most exciting motorsport signings of 2020

Top Stories of 2019, #2: Penske buys Indy and IndyCar
Indy

Top Stories of 2019, #2: Penske buys Indy and IndyCar

Why Super Formula's loss will be IndyCar's gain
SF

Why Super Formula's loss will be IndyCar's gain

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.