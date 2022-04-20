Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet
IndyCar News

Paretta reiterates intention to run a full-time IndyCar team

Beth Paretta says that competing in three races this year is another step on the path to evolving her team into a full-time entrant in the NTT IndyCar Series.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Paretta reiterates intention to run a full-time IndyCar team
Listen to this article

It was announced today that Simona De Silvestro will return to action for the KiwiCo.-backed Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet at three rounds this year – Road America in June, followed by Mid-Ohio in July and Nashville in August.

Paretta explained that the #16 entry, which made its debut in last year’s Indianapolis 500, was never going to be re-entered at the Memorial Day Weekend classic at the exclusion of the other events. Given that new technical partner Ed Carpenter Racing is already running three cars at Indy, but only two at the road and street course races, it made sense to work together at events where there would be greater human resources.

“If we were going to do the 500, it was not just the 500,” said Paretta. “In talking to Ed, obviously knowing where is the constraint? We know there's some challenges with how many people are available, how many cars are available.

“I said, ‘OK, let's look at an alternate way to do this.’ Honestly, it was a conversation with some of the folks at Chevrolet. I said, This is what I'm thinking of doing, but I'm not sure what is the best.’ They said, ‘We really think Ed Carpenter would be a great partner for you. We would encourage you to call him back… I said, ‘That's exactly what I was thinking…’

“As we said last year our intention is to grow to be a full-time team. We're excited about these partnerships that are going to allow us to do that. This pivot and what we're doing for 2022 is an investment in our future.”

Paretta would go on to further explain the team’s absence from the 500, commenting: “What we're doing is growth for my team. It's getting women and Simona to new places. If our intention is to be a full-time team, this is a better investment in us.”

Last year’s entry in the 500 saw Team Penske building and prepping the Dallara chassis for the new squad, as well as helping to train and guide Paretta’s employees, many of whom were newcomers to the IndyCar scene. Despite the switch to Carpenter’s team which will “support us with technical knowledge, race operation support and added manpower,” Penske will remain involved with the KiwiCo.-backed entry.

Said Paretta: “One thing that Team Penske is doing very graciously because it's part of the Race for Equality and Change, the women we hired, many of them live near Team Penske in Mooresville, NC. They are going to go through some pit training there because it's easier, they can do a couple weeks of it to get their legs back under them…

“As a reminder, last year the women we hired for our pit crew… they had never pitted an IndyCar before. From February 1st to the end of May they learned from scratch. If you look to see the pitstops, they pitted a car cleanly in the Indy 500. They did that all by being trained by Shaun Rinaman and the team at Team Penske.”

De Silvestro, 33, said: “We're really hoping to grow with Ed Carpenter Racing. It's definitely the way to have a full-time seat.

“Personally, I think it's amazing the places we're going back to. They're tracks that I've been quite quick at in the past… I'm super motivated, looking forward to work with everyone at Ed Carpenter Racing, having some pretty good teammates there. I think we can really push each other… I think it's really an important step for us to grow this team and get it in the right direction.”

shares
comments
Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet
Previous article

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet
IndyCar

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Simona de Silvestro More from
Simona de Silvestro
De Silvestro chasing Olympic bobsleigh dream
General

De Silvestro chasing Olympic bobsleigh dream

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss
Supercars

Dane explains De Silvestro, Triple Eight near miss

Paretta Autosport hints at more races beyond Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Paretta Autosport hints at more races beyond Indy 500

Ed Carpenter Racing More from
Ed Carpenter Racing
Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery Indy 500
IndyCar

Carpenter reveals Indy 500 entry with Alzamend livery

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda Grand Prix of Indianapolis
IndyCar

VeeKay’s ECR-Chevy to show support for education in Uganda

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Iowa Prime
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Latest news

Paretta reiterates intention to run a full-time IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar

Paretta reiterates intention to run a full-time IndyCar team

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet
IndyCar IndyCar

Paretta returns to IndyCar with De Silvestro, ECR, Chevrolet

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff 'gives his word' Grosjean F1 test will happen

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy
IndyCar IndyCar

Third Arrow McLaren SP entry “unlikely” this year after Indy

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.