Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Toronto IndyCar: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice
IndyCar News

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts

Graham Rahal and Josef Newgarden didn’t wish to address the McLaren vs Ganassi dispute over Alex Palou, but agreed the IndyCar driver market has been boosted.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts
Listen to this article

Newgarden, Rahal and Alexander Rossi were all unwilling to directly comment on Palou’s contract situation, which became public on Tuesday as both current employers Chip Ganassi Racing and also McLaren laid claim to the defending champion’s services in 2023.

Newgarden said it was, “So much fun… so entertaining,” Rahal said it was “a great Tuesday night” and Rossi said “It would be good for television… we should have a show. It would be cool.

When asked if they felt if the battle for Palou’s services suggested the drivers’ market value had been boosted by the burgeoning interest in IndyCar, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time champion Newgarden responded, “I don't want to comment specifically on Zak or McLaren. I can comment on IndyCar.

“When I look at the series, I think there is a lot of strength. The marketplace is increasing. That's only positive. Obviously for us, we love to see that. But it's across the board: look at personnel as far as engineers, mechanics – everyone's at a premium right now.

“The car count is going up. They're talking about how are we going to fit everybody [in pitlane] next year because there's so much interest as far as teams and cars that want to commit. I think the overall health of the series in the marketplace is in a good spot. Some of what you're seeing is a result of that.

“I have no problems with that whatsoever. I think it's very healthy for us and our sport. Some of it's entertaining. I don't want to comment directly on the current events. But from a spectator standpoint or a fan standpoint, I think it's fun to watch. It's fascinating. To me, it gets me more involved and invested in what people are doing, what teams are doing.”

Rahal, who admitted in May that his ultimate destiny will be running the Rahal Letterman Lanigan team founded by his father, three-time IndyCar champion Bobby Rahal, concurred that “the marketplace is definitely getting better, driver salaries are increasing. As Josef said, pretty much everybody's salaries are increasing. What we speculate most about is the driver.

“I also think five, six, seven, eight years ago it was way too low. There were a bunch of guys in the series that weren't even getting paid. Basically their expenses to live and that's it. I think that it was just kind of out of line.

"I think still as a series, clearly we don't play as many games as baseball or whatever. When you see some of the salaries that are announced in those major sports, you could literally fund multiple racecars for years off what some of these guys are making.

“I still think in general… IndyCar racing is well below what it should be. But I do think it's moving north, which is good for a lot of the younger fellas that are coming along, for sure.”

shares
comments
Toronto IndyCar: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice
Previous article

Toronto IndyCar: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles Lime Rock
IMSA

Lime Rock IMSA: Pfaff Porsche and VS Lexus take poles

Toronto IndyCar: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice Toronto
IndyCar

Toronto IndyCar: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Graham Rahal More from
Graham Rahal
Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber Birmingham
IndyCar

Rahal angered by Grosjean’s aggression at Barber

RLL reveals bold new colorscheme for Rahal’s car at Gateway Gateway
IndyCar

RLL reveals bold new colorscheme for Rahal’s car at Gateway

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017 Prime
IndyCar

Motorsport.com's Top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2017

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Power: Improving qualifying is key to staying in title hunt Toronto
IndyCar

Power: Improving qualifying is key to staying in title hunt

Power proud of #12 team and charge from 27th to third at Mid-Ohio Mid-Ohio
IndyCar

Power proud of #12 team and charge from 27th to third at Mid-Ohio

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou’s rivals resist comment, but approve of salary boosts

Graham Rahal and Josef Newgarden didn’t wish to address the McLaren vs Ganassi dispute over Alex Palou, but agreed the IndyCar driver market has been boosted.

Toronto IndyCar: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice
IndyCar IndyCar

Toronto IndyCar: Rossi leads Pagenaud in opening practice

Alexander Rossi put Andretti Autosport-Honda on top of the times in IndyCar’s first practice at Toronto, ahead of defending race-winner Simon Pagenaud, as the series returned to Canada for the first time since 2019.

Palou: No comment on contracts, no idea how it gets resolved
IndyCar IndyCar

Palou: No comment on contracts, no idea how it gets resolved

Reigning IndyCar champion Alex Palou insists he’s “super-happy, super-committed” to winning a second title with Ganassi, and admits he doesn’t know how CGR’s tug-of-love battle with McLaren over him will pan out.

IndyCar at Toronto – facts, schedule, entry list
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar at Toronto – facts, schedule, entry list

All you need to know ahead of the 10th round of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, the Honda Indy Toronto, as IndyCar returns to Canada for the first time since 2019.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.