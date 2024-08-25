Palou tightens grip on IndyCar title race with Portland runner-up
The defending champion holds a 54-point advantage with three rounds remaining
Chip Ganassi Racing ’s Alex Palou was left coasting to a lonely runner-up finish in Sunday’s Grand Prix of Portland, which stands as the perfect metaphor in his march towards another IndyCar Series title.
The 27-year-old Spaniard came into the weekend with a 59-point advantage over Andretti Global’s Colton Herta, and leaves with just a five-point dent after having a frontrow seat to Team Penske’s Will Power lead 101 of 110 laps en route to winning by a staggering 9.8267s at Portland International Speedway. Now, with three rounds left in the season, Palou holds a 54-point lead over Power (484-430).
After starting third, Palou went with the less-favored strategy of opting for only one stint on the softer alternate (red sidewall) tires while the majority of the field - including Power - pulled off three.
“It was tough,” said Palou, who collected his sixth podium of the year. “It was a hard race. I think we didn't really pick the right choices on tires. But it comes from yesterday's qualifying. We didn't really think that the used alternates were going to last. Used both of them in qualifying.
“Yeah, a shame that we couldn't really battle much. At the beginning I thought we had a lot of pace when the 12 and the 14 were on (the harder) primaries. I was really comfortable. But as soon as Will went on reds, I just couldn't really follow him. I had a chance on the back straight when he had a little bit of traffic, but couldn't really make it.
“So yeah, happy, but obviously a little bit frustrating that we couldn't really get there. It was tough. Like, our pace was not at his level today. I think he had a seventh gear today. Couldn't really catch him.”
Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Palou, the defending and two-time IndyCar Series champion, shared the decision behind the tire strategy, which was built on learnings from the round on the Streets of Detroit in early June when he finished an uncharacteristic 16th and broke a streak of 23 consecutive top 10 finishes in points-paying races.
“We only had one set of reds,” he said. “That was the idea. That's what I actually pushed for yesterday in qualifying. That's why I did two stints on used reds.
“Yeah, I got a lot of fear after Detroit when I started on used reds. I just destroyed those tires in six laps. Went from second to sliding on a banana. Didn't want that to happen again. I thought the primaries and alternates were going to be a little bit closer. They were not.
“So, yeah, that's what we had to do today. Wasn't the right thing. Yeah, I couldn't really see this coming yesterday.”
A strong position
Although Palou couldn’t replicate his past success at the 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural terrain road course that netted him victories in 2021 and 2023 – both years when he went on to hoist the Astor Cup Trophy at season’s end – he still holds a full race advantage in the overall standings. Even with the closing stretch consisting of only ovals, a track discipline he has yet to win on, he remains comfortable and eager for the chance to break the goose egg.
“Yeah, I love it,” Palou. “I mean, I would like to have more, probably like three races cushion, but we couldn't really achieve that.
“Yeah, I think it's good. It's not enough, but it could be a lot worse. I'm looking forward. I think that allows us to go aggressive, to just think about the race and not having to think about points and trying to minimize damage or anything like that.
If he outlasts his rivals through the run to the checkered flag in Nashville, Palou will become the first back-to-back IndyCar champion since Dario Franchitti pulled off a three-peat from 2009-11.
“I'm looking forward to it,” Palou added. “It's going to be tough. It seems like a lot, but at the same time it's almost nothing. It's only one race. You just said it. Yeah, hopefully we can pick up a little bit more points during the Milwaukee weekend.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
McLaughlin on IndyCar title hopes: "It takes one bad race from Palou"
Palou: IndyCar's oval endgame “doesn’t favor us”
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
IndyCar rookie Linus Lundqvist on his late surge to snag a St. Louis podium
Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Latest news
Mercedes team HRT "99%" sure of continuing in DTM despite rumours
Haas heads to Italian GP after seized assets freed by Dutch courts
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
MotoGP riders insist championship should be home for the “best” regardless of nationality
Prime
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments