Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

Confident Pagenaud thrilled by car: “She’s a beauty!”

By:

2019 Indy 500 winner Simon Pagenaud reckons despite Team Penske’s struggles in qualifying, he can charge forward in tomorrow’s 105th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Pagenaud, who won the race from pole two years ago, will roll off from 26th, the middle of the ninth row on Sunday, yet is only three rows away from the fastest Penske-Chevrolet. But he says he has as good a race setup as he had when he conquered the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Disappointed in qualifying speed; not there, we’re still trying to understand why that is,” he said, “but we turned the car over to the race package, and she’s a beauty!

“I feel just as confident as I was in ’19, but I’m not starting on pole so I’m going to have to do it in a different way. Hopefully we can come back.

Read Also:

“We were so extremely happy with the chassis, whether it was qualifying or race pace… We just have to find our way forward.

“It’s a different aero package [than in ’19] so the drafting is very different. If I find myself in the same position [as then] on the last lap, I probably won’t be able to hold the lead, for example because the suction is very strong for second place. Third place car gets quite affected so it’s very difficult to get a run on second place.

“So there’s a lot of thinking about how you tackle the last 50 laps. First of all, it’s a different story for us now: we have to crack the Top 10 in the first 100 laps and find our way forward. But obviously as you progress through the field, you’re up against stronger cars, so it starts becoming more and more difficult.

“I have the best pitcrew in pitlane – we’ve had the fastest stops since Barber [IndyCar’s season-opener] – so that gives me a lot of hope. And strategy? There’s no strategy. We’re just going to have to go.”

Pagenaud has chosen the first spot in pitlane and admitted that it’s tough coming off Turn 4, getting down to the pitlane speed limit and then immediately slotting into his pitbox in a precise manner.

“It’s challenging, yes. First time I stopped there, I stopped way too short,” he grinned. “My brain didn’t have time to adjust to the pitspeed limit… It’s so funny, when you travel at so high speed, your eyes and your brain slow everything down, and then you get to 60mph and it feels like you’re a turtle! Your depth perception changes because of the speed, and when you’re far down pitlane, you have more time to process it.

“I’m more concerned about my 60[mph] to zero than I am concerned about slowing down to 60. My braking point shouldn’t change because of the pitbox.”

Pagenaud, who since joining Penske in 2015 has more often than not found the best raceday setup of the team’s drivers, said the lower temperatures “will allow you to play the game on downforce, which is really good for racing.”

He went on: “Some people will think about maybe having less downforce for speed, and some people with think about having more for passing. And it’s going to depend on the chassis strength that you have. We feel very strong about our chassis, so maybe we can run less downforce. It’s probably a gamble I will take because we have to go forward. So that might be a good thing for us.”

Pagenaud concluded, “If it’s colder, you’re going to have a fun race to watch.”

shares
comments
Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500

Previous article

Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Simon Pagenaud
Teams Team Penske
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

4h
2
Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

1d
3
Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

11h
4
Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

1d
5
MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

5h
Latest news
Confident Pagenaud thrilled by car: “She’s a beauty!”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Confident Pagenaud thrilled by car: “She’s a beauty!”

1h
Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500

3h
2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

23h
Penske, Shell aim to drive decarbonization, sustainability
Video Inside
IndyCar

Penske, Shell aim to drive decarbonization, sustainability

23h
2022 Indianapolis 500 logo is revealed
IndyCar

2022 Indianapolis 500 logo is revealed

23h
Latest videos
IndyCar: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again - Power 00:42
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

IndyCar: I’d give up my 2018 Indy 500 prize money to win again - Power

2021 Indianapolis 500 starting grid 04:10
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

2021 Indianapolis 500 starting grid

IndyCar: Indy 500 reaches restricted-capacity crowd limit 00:45
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

IndyCar: Indy 500 reaches restricted-capacity crowd limit

IndyCar: Montoya boosts everybody at Arrow McLaren SP 01:30
IndyCar
May 28, 2021

IndyCar: Montoya boosts everybody at Arrow McLaren SP

Indy 500: Starting grid 01:16
IndyCar
May 27, 2021

Indy 500: Starting grid

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500 Indy 500
IndyCar

Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500

Penske, Shell aim to drive decarbonization, sustainability
Video Inside
IndyCar

Penske, Shell aim to drive decarbonization, sustainability

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Indy 500 Prime
IndyCar

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

Simon Pagenaud More from
Simon Pagenaud
Beaten Penske drivers still draw satisfaction from St. Pete St. Pete
IndyCar

Beaten Penske drivers still draw satisfaction from St. Pete

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa Iowa Prime
IndyCar

Five lessons and questions from IndyCar at Iowa

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
McLaughlin “has as good a chance as any rookie has ever had” Indy 500
IndyCar

McLaughlin “has as good a chance as any rookie has ever had”

Bathurst-winning Mustang heading to Penske museum
Supercars

Bathurst-winning Mustang heading to Penske museum

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard? Prime

Indy 500 preview: Will experience or youth be victorious at the Brickyard?

A quarter of the drivers racing in the 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 are former winners - but are they the favourites? The veteran drivers largely impressed in qualifying - but there's also a plethora of young guns looking to secure victory at IndyCar's flagship race...

IndyCar
May 27, 2021
What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1? Prime

What will it take to get American drivers in Formula 1?

The FIA says it wants American drivers in Formula 1, but would it take an IndyCar driver to transfer or does an American need to join the European junior ladder system to get there? By David Malsher-Lopez.

Formula 1
May 19, 2021
Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life Prime

Why IndyCar is satisfying Grosjean’s appetite for his second life

After spending the majority of his 179-race Formula 1 career in middling to tail-end machinery, Romain Grosjean finds himself once again with an underdog team in IndyCar. While not without its challenges, he's relishing the more level playing field that means his Dale Coyne Racing crew can expect to claim a few scalps...

IndyCar
May 14, 2021
Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy Prime

Why IndyCar's new aero parts should improve racing at Indy

Tino Belli, IndyCar’s director of aerodynamic development, believes the changes to the underside of the cars will allow them to run closer at Indy and make passes. The moment of truth comes on its biggest stage, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
May 10, 2021
Colton Herta – America's next racing hero Prime

Colton Herta – America's next racing hero

Last Sunday, Colton Herta demolished his IndyCar opposition in the second round of the season. David Malsher-Lopez explains why Andretti Autosport’s youngest ace bears all the hallmarks of becoming the country’s next homegrown motorsport hero.

IndyCar
Apr 29, 2021
How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival? Prime

How good is Palou and is he Dixon’s strongest title rival?

Last Sunday, Alex Palou delivered his first IndyCar victory on his Chip Ganassi Racing debut. Is the young Spaniard going to become his legendary teammate Scott Dixon’s biggest title threat? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Apr 21, 2021
Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call Prime

Preview: Why IndyCar in 2021 is too close to call

The fight for supremacy in the NTT IndyCar Series will be as intense as ever. David Malsher-Lopez is your guide to the main contenders and six intriguing sub-plots.

IndyCar
Apr 15, 2021
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021

Trending Today

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash
Moto3 Moto3

Moto3 rider Dupasquier in “very serious condition” after crash

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Bottas' pitstop ended up being 43 hours long

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Wolff "should look at his front wings" amid protest threat

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1

Opportunity of a lifetime: A fallen Indycar star's Jaguar F1 test

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha slams Marquez's "not fair" MotoGP qualifying tactics

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained
IndyCar IndyCar

How much money does the Indy 500 winner receive? Prize purse explained

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Vinales “right to be angry” after Mugello qualifying

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi “in trouble” in Mugello MotoGP practice

Latest news

Confident Pagenaud thrilled by car: “She’s a beauty!”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Confident Pagenaud thrilled by car: “She’s a beauty!”

Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500
IndyCar IndyCar

Dixon, Power at odds over desired weather for Indy 500

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?
IndyCar IndyCar

2021 Indy 500 Pace Car: What is it and who’s driving it?

Penske, Shell aim to drive decarbonization, sustainability
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Penske, Shell aim to drive decarbonization, sustainability

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.