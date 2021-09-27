Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar
IndyCar News

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

By:

Simon Pagenaud’s move to Meyer Shank Racing-Honda for next year has been confirmed the day after the 2021 season closed.

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

The 2016 IndyCar champion and 2019 Indy 500 winner has accumulated 15 wins in IndyCar so far, four of them with the team once called Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, and 11 in his last seven seasons at Team Penske.

As predicted here in August, Pagenaud will join four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves – with whom he was teamed for three years in Penske’s IndyCar squad. He replaces Jack Harvey in the #60 AutoNation / Sirius XM backed car.

It will mark the first time that MSR-Honda has run two full-time entries, since its series debut in 2017 with a one-off entry in the Indianapolis 500, and comes at the end of a season in which Castroneves drove the squad to victory in the Indianapolis 500.

Read Also:

“Next year will be a big year for MSR and I think we have a very strong lineup of drivers between Simon and Helio,” said team founder and co-owner Mike Shank. “We have built this program every year, growing with our partners and working to have all the ingredients we need to be competitive.

“Our Indianapolis 500 win was a big breakthrough, and we are looking forward to having a consistently competitive program that will have the chance to fight for wins and podiums no matter where we go and I think this lineup will help us do that.”

“This is such an exciting time in my career,” said Pagenaud. “MSR has proven it is a high-quality organization when they won the Indianapolis 500, and pairing Helio and me together will help our team in 2022 and beyond.

“I’m really looking forward to this new challenge.”

Although the release didn’t state it, Pagenaud is expected to be part of MSR’s Acura line-up for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar endurance races – the brand’s Le Mans campaign with the LMDh cars in 2023.

shares
comments
Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar

Previous article

Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

6 h
2
NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

13 h
3
Formula 1

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"

4 h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

6 h
5
Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren takes blame for tyre call

1 d
Latest news
Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022
IndyCar

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

37m
Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar

12 h
Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets”

13 h
Herta: “Can’t believe” he won Long Beach at his second try
Video Inside
IndyCar

Herta: “Can’t believe” he won Long Beach at his second try

14 h
Champion Palou: “Let’s get another one now!”
Video Inside
IndyCar

Champion Palou: “Let’s get another one now!”

16 h
Latest videos
2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights 04:45
IndyCar
6 h

2021 Grand Prix of Long Beach highlights

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022 00:48
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

IndyCar: Sato on brink of deal with Dale Coyne Racing for 2022

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar 08:30
IndyCar
Sep 16, 2021

Callum Ilott talks about his debut at IndyCar

IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title 00:58
IndyCar
Sep 14, 2021

IndyCar: Newgarden still in the fight for title

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win 01:18
IndyCar
Sep 13, 2021

IndyCar: Palou recovers from Turn 1 chaos to win

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar
Video Inside
IndyCar

Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar

Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets” Long Beach
Video Inside
IndyCar

Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets”

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime
IndyCar

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

Trending Today

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren's mistake in Sochi F1 race not only its weather forecast

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Joey Gase transported to local hospital after Vegas crash

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull says Verstappen's Sochi F1 podium "like a victory"

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes vows to be "really aggressive" in fight against Red Bull

Norris summoned as McLaren takes blame for tyre call
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris summoned as McLaren takes blame for tyre call

Baz brands SSP300 "most dangerous class" after Vinales' death
World Superbike World Superbike

Baz brands SSP300 "most dangerous class" after Vinales' death

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris gets reprimand for Russian GP pitlane entry incident

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet Prime

IndyCar young guns are great, but the elders aren’t done yet

The ace 20-somethings in IndyCar have risen to become title contenders, but the best of the series veterans are digging deep and responding – and will continue to do so over the next couple of years, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Aug 20, 2021
The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career Prime

The F1 champion who became an Indy king in his second career

Emerson Fittipaldi’s decision to go racing with his brother led to him falling out of F1, but he bloomed again on the IndyCar scene. NIGEL ROEBUCK considers a career of two halves

Formula 1
Jul 31, 2021
The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie Prime

The lasting legacy of a fallen Indy car rookie

Jeff Krosnoff was plucked out of obscurity to become a respected and highly popular professional in Japan, and then got his big break in CART Indy car for 1996. But a tragic accident at Toronto 25 years ago cut short a promising career and curtailed his regular teammate Mauro Martini's passion for racing.

IndyCar
Jul 14, 2021
The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review Prime

The winners and losers in IndyCar 2021 – Mid-season review

At the halfway point in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series season, we've had seven winners in eight races, spread between five teams – none of them Team Penske. In this unusual season, even by IndyCar standards, who’s excelling and who’s dragging their heels? David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Jun 18, 2021
The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness Prime

The joy that exposes F1’s key weakness

Long-awaited wins for ex-Formula 1 drivers Marcus Ericsson and Kevin Magnussen in IndyCar and IMSA last weekend gave F1 a reminder of what it is missing. But with the new rules aimed at levelling the playing field, there’s renewed optimism that more drivers can have a rewarding result when their day of days comes

Formula 1
Jun 17, 2021
Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history Prime

Castroneves: How I kept it under control to make Indy 500 history

Helio Castroneves’ overwhelming vivaciousness outside the cockpit belies a hardcore racer who knows how to plot his moves – and then recall it all for us. A day after his fourth Indy 500 win, Helio explained his tactics to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Jun 2, 2021

Latest news

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022
IndyCar IndyCar

Pagenaud confirmed at Meyer Shank Racing for 2022

Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Newgarden says Palou is Dixon-esque, Dixon says he raises the bar

Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Ganassi: Palou’s title triumph is “as big as it gets”

Herta: “Can’t believe” he won Long Beach at his second try
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta: “Can’t believe” he won Long Beach at his second try

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.