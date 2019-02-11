O’Ward splits from Harding Steinbrenner Racing

O’Ward made a startling IndyCar debut at Sonoma’s finale last year, qualifying in the Firestone Fast Six and finishing in the Top 10.

However, despite the promising statements made last year that he would again partner his Indy Lights teammate Colton Herta as HSR expanded to two cars, it later emerged that the team’s deal with Honda was for one fulltime engine lease and another for the Indy 500.

Today, O’Ward announced the relationship with HSR is now over.

“The Harding Steinbrenner Racing team supported my decision to seek a new opportunity by releasing me from my contract and allowing me the opportunity to find a new team before the start of the 2019 season," he said.

“Now, I am fully focused on finding the right opportunity and how I will use my scholarship from Indy Lights for 2019."