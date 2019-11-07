IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69

shares
comments
Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69
By:
Nov 7, 2019, 9:15 PM

Michael Olinger, M.D., who served as IndyCar’s medical director from 2006 to 2018, died November 7.

Dr. Olinger joined the AMR IndyCar Safety Team when the Indy Racing League was formed in 1996, as an on-track physician. He was promoted to IndyCar’s senior medical director in 2006 following the retirement of Dr. Henry Bock. Dr Olinger had served as Bock’s deputy medical director at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for more than a decade and In 2003, Dr. Olinger was recognized with the Safety Award from the Championship Drivers Association.

Dr. Olinger was appointed the state of Indiana’s first emergency medical services medical director in 2014 and held the job for two years. He was a professor of clinical emergency medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine and served as medical director for the Indianapolis Fire Department and Indianapolis EMS. He was a gubernatorial appointee to the Indiana EMS Commission.

Dr. Olinger also served as the Medical Director for Marion County’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (Indiana-Task Force 1) and was deployed by FEMA to the Oklahoma City Bombing, Hurricane Marilyn, the DeBruce Grain Elevator explosion, the Atlanta and Salt Lake City Olympic Games, the World Trade Center incident, the recovery mission of the Space Shuttle Columbia crew, the Republican National Convention, Hurricane Frances and Hurricane Katrina.

A graduate of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in 1983, Olinger, a former helicopter pilot in the Army, completed his Residency in Emergency Medicine in 1987 at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas.

He survived by his wife Jeanette and their children and grandchildren.

 

Next article
Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway

Previous article

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author IndyCar Series

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Fri 20 Sep
Fri 20 Sep
13:30
10:30
Practice 2
Fri 20 Sep
Fri 20 Sep
17:10
14:10
Practice 3
Sat 21 Sep
Sat 21 Sep
13:00
10:00
Qualifying
Sat 21 Sep
Sat 21 Sep
16:35
13:35
Race
Sun 22 Sep
Sun 22 Sep
15:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Breach of fuel-flow rule would be "foul play" - Wolff

2
IndyCar

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway

3
MotoGP

Ezpeleta urges Lorenzo to make decision on his future

4
Formula 1

Ferrari's top speed reduction "clear" in Austin - Honda

5
Formula 1

Renault "not ashamed" of fighting McLaren

Latest videos

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis 06:12
IndyCar

IndyCar aeroscreen makes on-track debut at Indianapolis

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Latest news

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69
Indy

Michael Olinger, former IndyCar medical director, dies aged 69

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway
Indy

Why Roger Penske will transform IndyCar and Indianapolis Speedway

Mark Miles to remain key IndyCar figure after Penske takeover
Indy

Mark Miles to remain key IndyCar figure after Penske takeover

Bourdais impressed by “remarkable” IndyCar aeroscreen
Indy

Bourdais impressed by “remarkable” IndyCar aeroscreen

O’Ward thrilled by IndyCar return, fairly happy with aeroscreen
Indy

O’Ward thrilled by IndyCar return, fairly happy with aeroscreen

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.