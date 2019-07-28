Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up
Team Penske-Chevrolet’s championship leader Josef Newgarden topped the half-hour session for today’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, teams started the session practicing pitstops, and then checked out fuel mileage and tire durability.
Newgarden, who will start today’s race from third on the grid, headed the alternate tire-shod Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda of Felix Rosenqvist by a quarter-second with Colton Herta 35 thousandths behind in third for Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda.
After a disappointing qualifying session, Spencer Pigot resumed his otherwise impressive form at the 2.258-mile road course by clocking fourth fastest ahead of Andretti Autosport’s front-row starter Alexander Rossi and the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda of Sebastien Bourdais.
Takuma Sato was seventh fastest on the alternate compound tires for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, with Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM’s Jack Harvey setting his best time – 11th fastest – on primary tires, despite running the alternates in the first part of the session.
Polesitter Will Power completed 20 laps but was only 19th on the speed charts.
The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is set to start at 4pm local (Eastern) time. See below warm-up times followed by grid line-up.
Warm-up
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|21
|1'06.6442
|121.973
|2
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|20
|1'06.9027
|0.2585
|0.2585
|121.502
|3
|Colton Herta
|Harding Racing
|21
|1'06.9386
|0.2944
|0.0359
|121.437
Grid line-up
|Cla
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Mph
|1
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|1'05.1569
|124.757
|2
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|1'05.5317
|0.3748
|124.044
|3
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|1'05.7885
|0.6316
|123.560
|4
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|1'05.8958
|0.7389
|123.358
|5
|Sébastien Bourdais
|Dale Coyne Racing
|1'06.2040
|1.0471
|122.784
|6
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'06.4914
|1.3345
|122.253
|7
|Colton Herta
|Harding Racing
|1'05.5650
|0.4081
|123.981
|8
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|1'05.6999
|0.5430
|123.726
|9
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM
|1'05.7231
|0.5662
|123.683
|10
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|1'05.7328
|0.5759
|123.664
|11
|James Hinchcliffe
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|1'05.7567
|0.5998
|123.619
|12
|Marcus Ericsson
|Schmidt Peterson Motorsports
|1'06.0428
|0.8859
|123.084
|13
|Spencer Pigot
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'05.9377
|0.7808
|123.280
|14
|Santino Ferrucci
|Dale Coyne Racing
|1'05.7588
|0.6019
|123.615
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'05.9745
|0.8176
|123.211
|16
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|1'05.9981
|0.8412
|123.167
|17
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|1'06.3723
|1.2154
|122.473
|18
|Ed Jones
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|1'06.1800
|1.0231
|122.829
|19
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Autosport
|1'06.4156
|1.2587
|122.393
|20
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|1'06.2115
|1.0546
|122.770
|21
|Matheus Leist
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'06.5488
|1.3919
|122.148
|22
|R.C. Enerson
|Carlin
|1'06.3196
|1.1627
|122.570
|23
|Tony Kanaan
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|1'07.0491
|1.8922
|121.237
About this article
|Series
|IndyCar
|Event
|Mid-Ohio
|Author
|David Malsher
