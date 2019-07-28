Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up

Newgarden, who will start today’s race from third on the grid, headed the alternate tire-shod Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda of Felix Rosenqvist by a quarter-second with Colton Herta 35 thousandths behind in third for Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda.

After a disappointing qualifying session, Spencer Pigot resumed his otherwise impressive form at the 2.258-mile road course by clocking fourth fastest ahead of Andretti Autosport’s front-row starter Alexander Rossi and the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda of Sebastien Bourdais.

Takuma Sato was seventh fastest on the alternate compound tires for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, with Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM’s Jack Harvey setting his best time – 11th fastest – on primary tires, despite running the alternates in the first part of the session.

Polesitter Will Power completed 20 laps but was only 19th on the speed charts.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is set to start at 4pm local (Eastern) time. See below warm-up times followed by grid line-up.

Warm-up

Grid line-up