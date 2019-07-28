IndyCar
IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads raceday warm-up
By:
Jul 28, 2019, 4:47 PM

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s championship leader Josef Newgarden topped the half-hour session for today’s Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, teams started the session practicing pitstops, and then checked out fuel mileage and tire durability.

Newgarden, who will start today’s race from third on the grid, headed the alternate tire-shod Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda of Felix Rosenqvist by a quarter-second with Colton Herta 35 thousandths behind in third for Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda.

After a disappointing qualifying session, Spencer Pigot resumed his otherwise impressive form at the 2.258-mile road course by clocking fourth fastest ahead of Andretti Autosport’s front-row starter Alexander Rossi and the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda of Sebastien Bourdais.

Takuma Sato was seventh fastest on the alternate compound tires for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, with Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM’s Jack Harvey setting his best time – 11th fastest – on primary tires, despite running the alternates in the first part of the session.

Polesitter Will Power completed 20 laps but was only 19th on the speed charts.

The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio is set to start at 4pm local (Eastern) time. See below warm-up times followed by grid line-up.

Warm-up

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Josef Newgarden Team Penske 21 1'06.6442     121.973
2 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'06.9027 0.2585 0.2585 121.502
3 United States Colton Herta Harding Racing 21 1'06.9386 0.2944 0.0359 121.437
View full results

Grid line-up

Cla Driver Team Time Gap Mph
1 Australia Will Power Team Penske 1'05.1569   124.757
2 United States Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport 1'05.5317 0.3748 124.044
3 United States Josef Newgarden Team Penske 1'05.7885 0.6316 123.560
4 France Simon Pagenaud Team Penske 1'05.8958 0.7389 123.358
5 France Sébastien Bourdais Dale Coyne Racing 1'06.2040 1.0471 122.784
6 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing 1'06.4914 1.3345 122.253
7 United States Colton Herta Harding Racing 1'05.5650 0.4081 123.981
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing 1'05.6999 0.5430 123.726
9 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 1'05.7231 0.5662 123.683
10 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport 1'05.7328 0.5759 123.664
11 Canada James Hinchcliffe Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'05.7567 0.5998 123.619
12 Sweden Marcus Ericsson Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 1'06.0428 0.8859 123.084
13 United States Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing 1'05.9377 0.7808 123.280
14 United States Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing 1'05.7588 0.6019 123.615
15 United States Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'05.9745 0.8176 123.211
16 United Kingdom Max Chilton Carlin 1'05.9981 0.8412 123.167
17 Japan Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1'06.3723 1.2154 122.473
18 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing 1'06.1800 1.0231 122.829
19 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Autosport 1'06.4156 1.2587 122.393
20 United States Zach Veach Andretti Autosport 1'06.2115 1.0546 122.770
21 Brazil Matheus Leist A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'06.5488 1.3919 122.148
22 United States R.C. Enerson Carlin 1'06.3196 1.1627 122.570
23 Brazil Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1'07.0491 1.8922 121.237
View full results
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher

