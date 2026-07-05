Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio
O'Ward collected his first win of the 2026 season in a 1-2 finish for Arrow McLaren
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Pato O'Ward earned his first podium and his first victory of the 2026 season at Mid-Ohio, holding off teammate Christian Lundgaard. They started 1-2, and finished 1-2, with O'Ward pulling off a daring pass on pole-sitter Lundgaard partway through the race. Just under a second separated them at the checkered flaag.
This is O'Ward's tenth career win, tying him with Pete DePaolo and Jimmy Vasser for 40th on the all-time wins list.
Kyle Kirkwood finished third, leading the way for Andretti Global, followed Juncos Hollinger Racing's Rinus VeeKay in fourth, and championship leader Alex Palou in fifth for Chip Ganassi Racing.
Will Power, Christian Rasmusen, David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, and Nolan Siegel filled out the remainder of the top ten.
Caio Collet led the way for the 2026 rookie class, finishing 11th. The race went completely caution-free with no incidents.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|Pits
|Points
|1
|P. O'WardArrow McLaren
|5
|90
|
1:43'23.5043
|117.932
|3
|53
|2
|C. LundgaardArrow McLaren
|7
|90
|
+0.9877
1:43'24.4920
|0.9877
|117.913
|3
|42
|3
|K. KirkwoodAndretti Global
|27
|90
|
+2.2463
1:43'25.7506
|1.2586
|117.889
|3
|35
|4
|R. van KalmthoutJuncos Hollinger Racing
|76
|90
|
+2.7929
1:43'26.2972
|0.5466
|117.879
|3
|32
|5
|A. PalouChip Ganassi Racing
|10
|90
|
+7.5453
1:43'31.0496
|4.7524
|117.789
|3
|30
|6
|W. PowerAndretti Global
|26
|90
|
+10.9572
1:43'34.4615
|3.4119
|117.724
|3
|29
|7
|
C. RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
|21
|90
|
+15.8407
1:43'39.3450
|4.8835
|117.632
|3
|26
|8
|D. MalukasTeam Penske
|12
|90
|
+16.5104
1:43'40.0147
|0.6697
|117.619
|3
|24
|9
|J. NewgardenTeam Penske
|2
|90
|
+21.0668
1:43'44.5711
|4.5564
|117.533
|3
|23
|10
|
N. SiegelArrow McLaren
|6
|90
|
+25.6258
1:43'49.1301
|4.5590
|117.447
|3
|20
|11
|C. ColletA.J. Foyt Enterprises
|4
|90
|
+26.6088
1:43'50.1131
|0.9830
|117.428
|3
|19
|12
|G. RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|15
|90
|
+30.7914
1:43'54.2957
|4.1826
|117.350
|3
|18
|13
|F. RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|60
|90
|
+31.3557
1:43'54.8600
|0.5643
|117.339
|3
|17
|14
|M. ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|66
|90
|
+36.3424
1:43'59.8467
|4.9867
|117.245
|3
|16
|15
|K. SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing
|8
|90
|
+37.0539
1:44'00.5582
|0.7115
|117.232
|3
|15
|16
|S. McLaughlinTeam Penske
|3
|90
|
+39.8240
1:44'03.3283
|2.7701
|117.180
|3
|14
|17
|S. DixonChip Ganassi Racing
|9
|90
|
+42.7742
1:44'06.2785
|2.9502
|117.124
|3
|13
|18
|
L. FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|45
|90
|
+51.1645
1:44'14.6688
|8.3903
|116.967
|3
|12
|19
|S. FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises
|14
|90
|
+56.6523
1:44'20.1566
|5.4878
|116.865
|3
|11
|20
|A. RossiEd Carpenter Racing
|20
|90
|
+1'00.4321
1:44'23.9364
|3.7798
|116.794
|3
|10
|21
|M. EricssonAndretti Global
|28
|90
|
+1'01.0731
1:44'24.5774
|0.6410
|116.782
|3
|9
|22
|
R. Robb StingJuncos Hollinger Racing
|77
|90
|
+1'05.2107
1:44'28.7150
|4.1376
|116.705
|3
|8
|23
|R. GrosjeanDale Coyne Racing
|18
|90
|
+1'06.4289
1:44'29.9332
|1.2182
|116.683
|3
|7
|24
|M. SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|47
|90
|
+1'07.4209
1:44'30.9252
|0.9920
|116.664
|3
|6
|25
|D. HaugerDale Coyne Racing
|19
|89
|
+1 Lap
1:43'47.8770
|1 Lap
|116.165
|3
|5
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