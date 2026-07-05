Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Results
IndyCar Mid-Ohio

Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio

O'Ward collected his first win of the 2026 season in a 1-2 finish for Arrow McLaren

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Pato O'Ward earned his first podium and his first victory of the 2026 season at Mid-Ohio, holding off teammate Christian Lundgaard. They started 1-2, and finished 1-2, with O'Ward pulling off a daring pass on pole-sitter Lundgaard partway through the race. Just under a second separated them at the checkered flaag.

This is O'Ward's tenth career win, tying him with Pete DePaolo and Jimmy Vasser for 40th on the all-time wins list.

Kyle Kirkwood finished third, leading the way for Andretti Global, followed Juncos Hollinger Racing's Rinus VeeKay in fourth, and championship leader Alex Palou in fifth for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Will Power, Christian Rasmusen, David Malukas, Josef Newgarden, and Nolan Siegel filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Caio Collet led the way for the 2026 rookie class, finishing 11th. The race went completely caution-free with no incidents.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval Mph Pits Points
1 P. O'WardArrow McLaren 5 90

1:43'23.5043

   117.932 3 53
2 C. LundgaardArrow McLaren 7 90

+0.9877

1:43'24.4920

 0.9877 117.913 3 42
3 K. KirkwoodAndretti Global 27 90

+2.2463

1:43'25.7506

 1.2586 117.889 3 35
4 R. van KalmthoutJuncos Hollinger Racing 76 90

+2.7929

1:43'26.2972

 0.5466 117.879 3 32
5 A. PalouChip Ganassi Racing 10 90

+7.5453

1:43'31.0496

 4.7524 117.789 3 30
6 W. PowerAndretti Global 26 90

+10.9572

1:43'34.4615

 3.4119 117.724 3 29
7
C. RasmussenEd Carpenter Racing
 21 90

+15.8407

1:43'39.3450

 4.8835 117.632 3 26
8 D. MalukasTeam Penske 12 90

+16.5104

1:43'40.0147

 0.6697 117.619 3 24
9 J. NewgardenTeam Penske 2 90

+21.0668

1:43'44.5711

 4.5564 117.533 3 23
10
N. SiegelArrow McLaren
 6 90

+25.6258

1:43'49.1301

 4.5590 117.447 3 20
11 C. ColletA.J. Foyt Enterprises 4 90

+26.6088

1:43'50.1131

 0.9830 117.428 3 19
12 G. RahalRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 15 90

+30.7914

1:43'54.2957

 4.1826 117.350 3 18
13 F. RosenqvistMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 60 90

+31.3557

1:43'54.8600

 0.5643 117.339 3 17
14 M. ArmstrongMeyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian 66 90

+36.3424

1:43'59.8467

 4.9867 117.245 3 16
15 K. SimpsonChip Ganassi Racing 8 90

+37.0539

1:44'00.5582

 0.7115 117.232 3 15
16 S. McLaughlinTeam Penske 3 90

+39.8240

1:44'03.3283

 2.7701 117.180 3 14
17 S. DixonChip Ganassi Racing 9 90

+42.7742

1:44'06.2785

 2.9502 117.124 3 13
18
L. FosterRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
 45 90

+51.1645

1:44'14.6688

 8.3903 116.967 3 12
19 S. FerrucciA.J. Foyt Enterprises 14 90

+56.6523

1:44'20.1566

 5.4878 116.865 3 11
20 A. RossiEd Carpenter Racing 20 90

+1'00.4321

1:44'23.9364

 3.7798 116.794 3 10
21 M. EricssonAndretti Global 28 90

+1'01.0731

1:44'24.5774

 0.6410 116.782 3 9
22
R. Robb StingJuncos Hollinger Racing
 77 90

+1'05.2107

1:44'28.7150

 4.1376 116.705 3 8
23 R. GrosjeanDale Coyne Racing 18 90

+1'06.4289

1:44'29.9332

 1.2182 116.683 3 7
24 M. SchumacherRahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 47 90

+1'07.4209

1:44'30.9252

 0.9920 116.664 3 6
25 D. HaugerDale Coyne Racing 19 89

+1 Lap

1:43'47.8770

 1 Lap 116.165 3 5

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Pato O’Ward turns Arrow McLaren duel into IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Will Austin Hill be racing NASCAR Cup full-time with RCR in 2027?

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Will Austin Hill be racing NASCAR Cup full-time with RCR in 2027?

Andrew Jordan wins NASCAR Classic Race #2 as Kurt Busch podiums at Le Mans

NASCAR
NASCAR
Andrew Jordan wins NASCAR Classic Race #2 as Kurt Busch podiums at Le Mans

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Latest news

How Charles Leclerc rediscovered his mojo to win F1 British GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
How Charles Leclerc rediscovered his mojo to win F1 British GP

Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Official race results: IndyCar 2026 at Mid-Ohio

Pato O’Ward turns Arrow McLaren duel into IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Pato O’Ward turns Arrow McLaren duel into IndyCar Mid-Ohio win

Mercedes won't contest Kimi Antonelli's British GP track limits penalty

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
British GP
Mercedes won't contest Kimi Antonelli's British GP track limits penalty

Feature

Discover prime content

How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

IndyCar
Detroit
By John Oreovicz
How Palou showed his usual brilliance amid raging debate in IndyCar

How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Formula 1
By Ben Vinel
How Colton Herta is chasing his F1 dream

Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

IndyCar
By James Newbold
Alex Zanardi’s top 10 moments

How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent

IndyCar
St. Petersburg
By John Oreovicz
How Alex Palou made a perfect start to his IndyCar title defence after a winter of discontent
View more