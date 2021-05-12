Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar / Indy 500 Breaking news

35 cars on the official Indianapolis 500 entry list

Officially, 35 cars are entered for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 this May.

The stacked field includes nine past winners of the event, eight former series champions and three rookies. Two cars will go home once the field of 33 is set.

Past winners include three-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves, two-time winners Takuma Sato and Juan Pablo Montoya, as well as one-time winners Simon Pagenaud, Will Power, Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Tony Kanaan and Scott Dixon.

RC Enerson, Pietro Fittipaldi and Scott McLaughlin are the three rookie entrants.

countries are represented with 13 American drivers,  three drivers from Brazil and England, two from New Zealand, Sweden, Canada and France, and one driver representing Mexico, Spain, Australia, Switzerland, Dubai, Netherlands, Japan and Colombia. 

Andretti Autosport boasts the most entries with six. The field is split fairly evenly between manufacturers with 18 Chevrolets and 17 Hondas.

The expected Dale Coyne/Rick Ware No. 52 entry has pulled out of the event.

On-track action for the Indy 500 begins on Tuesday, May 18th.

 

 

