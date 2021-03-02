IndyCar
Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IndyCar / Testing report

O’Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test

By:

Arrow McLaren SP’s Patricio O’Ward led a small group of IndyCar testers at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Monday, while Dale Coyne Racing's Ed Jones and debutant Romain Grosjean also showed strong pace.

O'Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test

O’Ward, who finished fourth in the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series points standings, lapped the classic 2.238-mile course in Monterey, CA., in 1min11.293sec.

That meant he was two-tenths of a second clear of IndyCar returnee Ed Jones, who was just four-hundredths ahead of his Dale Coyne Racing teammate, ex-Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean.

Felix Rosenqvist made it two Arrow McLaren SP cars in the top four, while Meyer Shank Racing’s fulltimer Jack Harvey finished the day fifth, 0.4sec from top spot.

Rinus VeeKay was the sole Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet driver in action today, and wound up half a second off the ultimate pace.

Two Indy car superstars and former Team Penske teammates in both IndyCar and IMSA Prototypes, were also in action today. Juan Pablo Montoya, who has been confirmed in a third Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy for the Indianapolis 500 but will also likely run the Indy Grand Prix on the road course, finished the day 0.926 from top spot. The former CART Indy car champion and two-time Indy 500 winner has not raced a road course in an open-wheel car since May 2017.

Meanwhile Helio Castroneves, who’ll race for Meyer Shank Racing in six events this year, ended the day 1.5sec from top spot. The three-time Indy 500 winner’s last IndyCar experience on a road course is more recent than Montoya’s, having subbed for Oliver Askew at AMSP last October.

 

RANK

#

DRIVER

TEAM

ENGINE

FASTEST

DIFF.

TOTAL

1

5

Pato O’Ward

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevrolet

71.293

 

83

2

18

Ed Jones

Dale Coyne Racing With Vasser-Sullivan

Honda

71.529

-0.236

104

3

51

Romain Grosjean

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Honda

71.571

-0.278

109

4

7

Felix Rosenqvist

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevrolet

71.600

-0.307

92

5

60

Jack Harvey

Meyer-Shank Racing

Honda

71.688

-0.395

81

6

21

Rinus VeeKay

Ed Carpenter Racing

Chevrolet

71.797

-0.504

104

7

86

Juan Montoya

Arrow McLaren SP

Chevrolet

72.219

-0.926

75

8

06

Helio Castroneves

Meyer-Shank Racing

Honda

72.812

-1.519

91

 

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
