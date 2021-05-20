Tickets Subscribe
IndyCar News

NTT signs multi-year extension to IndyCar contract

By:

NTT will continue as IndyCar’s entitlement sponsor, after signing a multi-year extension to its contract.

In doing so, NTT, a global technology and business solutions provider and Fortune Global 500 company will continue to deliver “the smart technology backbone that will enhance the race experience for IndyCar fans”.

NTT replaced Verizon as the series’ title sponsor at the start of the 2019 season and has extended this agreement, and its Official Technology Partner status with IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Indianapolis 500 and the NASCAR Brickyard Weekend.

“With world-class technology and innovation, NTT has helped take the IndyCar Series to the next level,” said Roger Penske, founder and chairman of the Penske Corporation. “Over the first two years as entitlement sponsor of the series, the dedicated team at NTT has helped IndyCar become more efficient and effective through smart technologies.

“As our sport continues to grow by connecting with a new generation of fans, NTT helps take us down new roads by creating more engaging experiences through our shared digital platforms. We thank NTT for the long-term commitment to the IndyCar Series and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and we look forward to driving the future of our sport forward, together.”

Simon Walsh, CEO of NTT Ltd. Americas, said: “With no spectators at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for last year’s Indianapolis 500, due to the pandemic, we were set a new challenge – to think outside of the box in terms of leveraging our technology to bring the race to fans at home. 

"Enhancing the viewing experience and creating the next generation of IndyCar followers, wherever they are, is a critical objective for IndyCar and NTT, and we look forward to continuing our work with IndyCar and the broader Penske Corporation and serving as a trusted partner to help the organization continue their digital transformation and achieve their ambitions.”

NTT Smart Solutions

The key to the fan experience is NTT Smart Solutions , whereby fans can now engage with more race and driver data than before via multiple channels, including the INDYCAR Mobile App , the IMS Media Wall and more as they engage with real-time, data-driven racing insights powered by NTT.

The multiple track views stay up to date with real-time leaderboards and provide access to more exciting, easily shareable data and stats coming off of more than 140 different data points from each car and the track itself.

Among other events highlighted by the data experience will be a live race view of all competitors, biggest movers, featured head-to-head battles, race team and pit stop performance impact, as well as highlighted race events such as the green flag, yellow flags and the checkered flag.

Powered by NTT DATA, the IndyCar mobile app allows fans to virtually ride along with drivers and teams. With additional live, in-car cameras and new video feeds, users can see up to five drivers from a first-person perspective.

In addition, fans can live stream and “enjoy a more integrated IndyCar Fantasy League and e-commerce experience.”

 

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice

Previous article

Indy 500: Ganassi and Carpenter cars top Day 2 of practice
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

