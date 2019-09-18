IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Laguna Seca / Preview

How Newgarden can win the IndyCar title, how he can be stopped

shares
comments
How Newgarden can win the IndyCar title, how he can be stopped
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 4:22 PM

The points permutations heading into the NTT IndyCar Series finale leave Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden clear favorite for his second championship in three years. But double points for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey mean three drivers can still beat him.

Newgarden leads Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi by 41 points, Penske teammate and 2016 champion Simon Pagenaud by 42 points, and five-time and defending champ Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda by 85 points.

With the race at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca handing out double points for race finishing positions – but not bonus points – a win is worth 100 points, second is 80, third is 70, fourth is 64, fifth is 60 etc. Bonus points remain one for pole, one for leading a lap and two for leading the most laps.

Should Newgarden, a four-time winner this year, finish fourth or better, he clinches the title even if Rossi wins and scores all bonus points. A fifth-place finish will be enough for him should neither Rossi nor Pagenaud clinch any bonus points.However, should Rossi take the win and score two bonus points, or should Pagenaud win and take three bonus points, then Newgarden will be beaten to the crown.

Dixon's sixth title depends on an outlandish confluence of events – he needs victory, Newgarden finishing 23rdin a 24-car field, and Rossi and Pagenaud finishing sixth or worse. In those circumstances, Dixon can't afford to lose any bonus points to any of this trio.

In the event of a points tiebreaker with Rossi, Dixon would win the title – as he did in 2015 over Juan Pablo Montoya – by having more wins. Should Dixon win the race and tie on points with Pagenaud, they would each have the same win tally, but the Ganassi driver would prevail due to having more runner-up finishes) with the win. Should Dixon end up on a points tiebreaker with Newgarden, it’s the Penske driver who would be classified ahead in the championship thanks to having more wins.

It’s only if Newgarden finishes 10thor lower that Rossi and Pagenaud don'thave to win the race to win the championship, although should the 2017 champ finish 10th, Rossi would still need two bonus points on top of his second place and Pagenaud would need three bonus points and second place to beat Josef.

Should Newgarden drop to 12th, Rossi or Pagenaud can win the championship with a second-placed finish without the aid of bonus points. If Josef is 15thor lower, a third place with two bonus points gives Rossi the title, while third place with three bonus points gives Pagenaud the crown.

Below are all the points permutations. Click to enlarge.

 

Photo by: IndyCar

Next article
Rosenqvist: “IndyCar is the toughest beast yet”

Previous article

Rosenqvist: “IndyCar is the toughest beast yet”
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Laguna Seca
Drivers Scott Dixon , Simon Pagenaud , Alexander Rossi , Josef Newgarden
Teams Andretti Autosport , Team Penske , Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
19:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
23:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
19:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
22:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
21:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Key Yamaha MotoGP figure steps down

2
Formula 1

Hamilton says he's "more of a team player" now

3
Formula 1

Formula 1 working to cure red flag button delay

4
Formula 1

F1 should reconsider run-off/gravel trap balance - Wurz

5
Formula 1

Flashback: Vettel’s disastrous Singapore 2017 start shunt

3h

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Latest news

How Newgarden can win the IndyCar title, how he can be stopped
Indy

How Newgarden can win the IndyCar title, how he can be stopped

Rosenqvist: “IndyCar is the toughest beast yet”
Indy

Rosenqvist: “IndyCar is the toughest beast yet”

Driver line-ups set for early IndyCar aeroscreen tests
Indy

Driver line-ups set for early IndyCar aeroscreen tests

Newgarden admits, “I just can’t help myself sometimes!”
Indy

Newgarden admits, “I just can’t help myself sometimes!”

Hunter-Reay to run special DHL livery in season finale
Indy

Hunter-Reay to run special DHL livery in season finale

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.