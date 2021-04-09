IndyCar
Previous / “Couple of weeks” before IMS can define Indy 500 crowd situation Next / Montoya not as comfortable as he looked in Indy 500 test
IndyCar / Indy April Testing / Testing report

Newgarden leads three former winners in Indy 500 test

By:

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden topped the second day of Indy 500 testing, ahead of Takuma Sato, Juan Pablo Montoya and Scott Dixon

Newgarden leads three former winners in Indy 500 test

Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda and Will Power (Penske-Chevy) were the first to break into the 225mph bracket around the iconic 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway and duck under the 40sec barrier, but two-time IndyCar champion Newgarden’s top lap pushed the best speed up to 226.819mph.

He was later joined in that stratosphere by two-time Indy winner Juan Pablo Montoya, in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, but the Colombian legend was displaced by another two-timer, defending winner Takuma Sato of RLL-Honda.

Fourth went to Scott Dixon, the 2008 winner for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and six-time IndyCar champ.

Read Also:

Rahal’s best effort kept him fourth, and he also had the satisfaction of holding onto the best lap set without the aid of a tow, a 221.949 effort. Second on that chart went to Penske’s rookie Scott McLaughlin, who also turned the most laps of the day, 195 – almost a complete race distance.

Conor Daly eclipsed his earlier best to vault into sixth place for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, while Meyer Shank Racing-Honda saw both its drivers – Jack Harvey and three-time Indy winner Helio Castroneves – get into the top 10 overall, leading their semi-teammates from Andretti Autosport.

That said Andretti’s former winners Alex Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay both made it into the top five no-tow speeds.

Former Indy 500 rookies of the year Santino Ferrucci (RLL-Honda) and Simona De Silvestro (Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet) were 20th and 21st in the overall speeds, and 29th and 24th respectively in the no-tow charts.

P

No

Name

FTime

Diff

Gap

FL

Laps

FSpeed

Engine

Team

1

2

Josef Newgarden

39.6792

0.000

0.000

60

121

226.819

Chevy

Team Penske

2

30

Takuma Sato

39.7534

0.0742

0.0742

47

60

226.396

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

3

86

Juan Pablo Montoya

39.8013

0.1221

0.0479

43

68

226.123

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

4

9

Scott Dixon

39.8395

0.1603

0.0382

65

126

225.906

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

5

15

Graham Rahal

39.8859

0.2067

0.0464

40

157

225.644

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

6

47

Conor Daly

39.8868

0.2076

0.0009

119

137

225.639

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

7

12

Will Power

39.9112

0.2320

0.0244

51

162

225.501

Chevy

Team Penske

8

60

Jack Harvey

39.9527

0.2735

0.0415

139

140

225.266

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

9

5

Pato O'Ward

39.9790

0.2998

0.0263

108

156

225.118

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

10

06

Helio Castroneves

39.9868

0.3076

0.0078

105

128

225.074

Honda

Meyer Shank Racing

11

22

Simon Pagenaud

39.9999

0.3207

0.0131

104

184

225.001

Chevy

Team Penske

12

28

Ryan Hunter-Reay

40.0091

0.3299

0.0092

119

134

224.949

Honda

Andretti Autosport

13

26

Colton Herta

40.1422

0.4630

0.1331

42

164

224.203

Honda

Andretti Autosport

14

20

Ed Carpenter

40.1524

0.4732

0.0102

144

146

224.146

Chevy

Ed Carpenter Racing

15

10

Alex Palou

40.1545

0.4753

0.0021

20

112

224.134

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

16

7

Felix Rosenqvist

40.1835

0.5043

0.0290

112

126

223.973

Chevy

Arrow McLaren SP

17

18

Ed Jones

40.1956

0.5164

0.0121

15

104

223.905

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing

18

3

Scott McLaughlin

40.2131

0.5339

0.0175

151

195

223.808

Chevy

Team Penske

19

27

Alexander Rossi

40.2440

0.5648

0.0309

117

136

223.636

Honda

Andretti Autosport

20

45

Santino Ferrucci

40.2650

0.5858

0.0210

85

137

223.519

Honda

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

21

16

Simona De Silvestro

40.2760

0.5968

0.0110

50

92

223.458

Chevy

Paretta Autosport

22

29

James Hinchcliffe

40.2760

0.5968

0.0000

87

127

223.458

Honda

Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport

23

48

Tony Kanaan

40.3404

0.6612

0.0644

38

99

223.101

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

24

24

Sage Karam

40.3415

0.6623

0.0011

71

81

223.095

Chevy

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing

25

98

Marco Andretti

40.3923

0.7131

0.0508

113

138

222.815

Honda

Andretti Herta-Haupert w/Marco & Curb-Agajanian

26

14

Sebastien Bourdais

40.4263

0.7471

0.0340

119

125

222.627

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

27

59

Max Chilton

40.4935

0.8143

0.0672

3

114

222.258

Chevy

Carlin

28

8

Marcus Ericsson

40.5159

0.8367

0.0224

147

188

222.135

Honda

Chip Ganassi Racing

29

51

Pietro Fittipaldi

40.5509

0.8717

0.0350

135

144

221.943

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

30

4

Dalton Kellett

40.8727

1.1935

0.3218

63

97

220.196

Chevy

AJ Foyt Enterprises

31

52

Cody Ware

41.2017

1.5225

0.3290

25

58

218.438

Honda

Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

 

