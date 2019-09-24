Newgarden to make IndyCar demo run at Charlotte Roval

Newly crowned IndyCar champion Josef Newgarden will make a demo run around the infield road course following qualifying for the third race of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Newgarden is fresh off his second IndyCar championship, securing it in the season finale at Laguna Seca last weekend -- Team Penske's 16th IndyCar title.

"It’s a very very cool opportunity that Shell has provided us to do something to showcase their involvement with Team Penske and everything that we’ve done together," said Newgarden. "We had a very, very successful Month of May together – as a team we won the Indianapolis 500 and Shell was a big part of that, on my car specifically. We finished in the top five, and that fourth place at Indianapolis was a great springboard, a big helper for our championship run.

"So we’re going to go to the Roval on Friday and do some quick laps demo-ing in their car which is very very cool. It’s going to be a good showcase for our partnership, with Joey Logano. I’m quite excited for that; I’ve not been to that track so that’s going to be fun."

After a complete overhaul of the track's infield road course, NASCAR first ran the Charlotte Roval in 2018 in a chaotic race that saw the leaders collide in the final corner, handing the victory to Team Penske's Ryan Blaney. The track has seen some changes since then including a redesign of its backstretch chicane.