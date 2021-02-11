IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
224 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection

shares
comments
IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection
By:

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says the Scuderia has now pulled out of talks with IndyCar, but series bosses say they remain optimistic of landing a third engine supplier.

Last May, Binotto revealed Ferrari was evaluating the NTT IndyCar Series, as imminent Formula 1 budget caps reduced potential outlets for current staff members’ expertise.

Early last December, Italian sources informed Motorsport.com that Ferrari’s evaluation of IndyCar was over and the decision had been made to not enter U.S. open-wheel racing. However, Roger Penske, owner of IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, insisted at the time that talks remained ongoing.

Now, however Binotto has been quoted by Speedweek, stating: “After our negotiations, we came to the conclusion that we would not be joining IndyCar [in the short-term future]. In the medium and long term, however, this option is possible. But right now we want to focus on Formula 1.”

Contacted by Motorsport.com for comment regarding Ferrari’s turndown and the ongoing quest for a third engine supplier to join Chevrolet and Honda, IndyCar responded thus: “IndyCar remains excited about the 2023 implementation of a 2.4 liter, twin-turbo V6 engine with hybrid technology.

“The response from manufacturers has been very positive as we continue to discuss the addition of another OEM. The series has cast a wide net with that goal.

“Those conversations are ongoing as we remain optimistic about bringing another manufacturer – or manufacturers – into our sport.”

IndyCar’s 2.4-liter hybrid formula was originally due to be introduced in 2022, but last October the series announced this change would be pushed back to 2023, in an effort to spread out costs for manufacturers and teams due to the uncertain economy, largely caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, IndyCar was able to announce a multi-year extension to its contracts with Honda and Chevrolet.

IndyCar last enjoyed three race-winning engine manufacturers in 2005 – Honda, Chevrolet and Toyota – although in the first year of the current 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 formula, 2012, Lotus joined Chevy and Honda. However, the Lotus units were so underpowered that all but one team (HVM Racing) switched to an alternative OEM before the midway point of the year.

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Previous article

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Next article

Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP

Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

2h
2
Formula 1

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025

43min
3
Formula 1

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

22h
4
Formula 1

F1 sprint race decision due before 2021 season start

45min
5
IndyCar

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection

1h
Latest news
Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP
IndyCar

Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP

40m
IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection
IndyCar

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection

1h
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team
IndyCar

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

18h
Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Feb 9, 2021
Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins
IndyCar

Newgarden excited by Nashville prospects, track build begins

Feb 5, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position 00:56
IndyCar
Oct 25, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Will Power takes pole position

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP
IndyCar / Breaking news

Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA season in LMP2
IMSA / Breaking news

Era Motorsport commits to full IMSA season in LMP2

Trending Today

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams approve engine freeze plans from 2022

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 targets "powerful, emotive" engines for 2025

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The clues Aston Martin has given about Vettel's new car

F1 sprint race decision due before 2021 season start
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 sprint race decision due before 2021 season start

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

F1 braced for sprint race, engine freeze decisions

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA reveals Hamilton exchange over Monza pitlane penalty

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Haas' fire-up delay is a sign of F1's COVID travel dramas

Latest news

Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Kimball rejoins AJ Foyt Racing for Indy 500 and Indy GP

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

IndyCar: OEMs “positive” over 2023 regs despite Ferrari rejection

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

Top 10 F1 to Indy car converts ranked

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.