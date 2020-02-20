NBC Sports offers 300-plus hours of IndyCar action in 2020

The 2020 TV coverage begins on Sunday, March 15, on NBCSN with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the season.

These include the 104th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will mark the second ever appearance of the iconic race on NBC. Last year, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” on NBC drew 5.475 million viewers, up 11% on ABC’s TV-only figure from 2018 of 4.913 million.

As announced last Friday, NBC Sports has expanded its Indy 500 qualifying coverage this year, adding a second day of broadcast coverage and two additional hours on NBC. Indy 500 qualifying on Saturday, May 16, will air 2-5.00pm ET on NBC, followed by qualifying coverage on Sunday, May 17, on NBC 1-3.00pm ET.

NBC’s IndyCar coverage begin with the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 9, and following the Indy 500, NBC will present the Detroit Dual races from the Raceway at Belle Isle Park on the weekend of May 30-31. Other races to be shown on NBC are Road America, Mid-Ohio, Portland and the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

NBCSN will televise the first four races of the season and five others including IndyCar’s return to Richmond Raceway.

NBC Sports Gold’s IndyCar Pass will deliver 200-plus hours of programming in 2020, including 50-plus hours of coverage surrounding the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, all Indy Lights presented by Cooper Tires races, IndyCar raceday warmups and full-event replays of all IndyCar races.

All qualifying and practice sessions will be streamed live on IndyCar Pass, while some practice and qualifying sessions will be available on TV either live or on delay.

IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold will also feature IndyCar archival and library content.

TV schedule for 2020 NTT IndyCar Series races

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET) Sun, March 15 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg NBCSN 3 p.m. Sun., April 5 Honda Grand Prix of Alabama NBCSN 4 p.m. Sun., April 19 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach NBCSN 4 p.m. Sun., April 26 AutoNation INDYCAR Challenge at Circuit of The Americas NBCSN 3:30 p.m. Sat., May 9 GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 24 The 104th Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge NBC 11 a.m. Sat., May 30 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 1 NBC 3 p.m. Sun., May 31 Chevrolet Dual in Detroit – Race 2 NBC 3 p.m. Sat., June 6 Texas Indy 600 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., June 21 REV Group Grand Prix at Road America NBC 12 p.m. Sat., June 27 Indy Richmond 300 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., July 12 Honda Indy Toronto NBCSN 3 p.m. Sat., July 18 Iowa 300 NBCSN 8:30 p.m. Sun., August 16 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio NBC 12:30 p.m. Sat., August 22 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NBCSN 8 p.m. Sun., September 6 Grand Prix of Portland NBC 3 p.m. Sun., September 20 Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at Laguna Seca NBC 2:30 p.m.

