IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Texas
30 Apr
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
14 May
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
28 May
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Detroit
11 Jun
Next event in
99 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
18 Jun
Next event in
106 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
02 Jul
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Toronto
09 Jul
Next event in
127 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Nashville
06 Aug
Next event in
155 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
13 Aug
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Gateway
20 Aug
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Portland
10 Sep
Next event in
190 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
17 Sep
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Long Beach
24 Sep
Next event in
204 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

By:

NBC Sports has announced the full 2021 NTT IndyCar Series telecast schedule, featuring a record nine races on broadcast network NBC.

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Six of the first eight races of the season will air on NBC, including the season opening Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, and of course the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, which will be covered from 11am ET.

The 17-race season, which will be exclusively presented across NBC Sports, also features the inaugural Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, TN., on Aug. 8, at 5:30pm ET on NBCSN.

Other races on NBC include the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear doubleheader.

The IndyCar/NASCAR doubleheader at the IMS road course will see the IndyCar race held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 12.30pm ET on NBCSN.

While NBC will also cover the Mid-Ohio, Portland and Laguna Seca races the new – albeit temporary – season finale, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, will be on NBCSN, at 3pm ET on Sept. 26.

2021 NTT IndyCar Series TV schedule

Date Race/Track Network Time (ET)
Sun., April 18 Barber Motorsports Park NBC 3 p.m.
Sun., April 25 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC 12 p.m.
Sat., May 1 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 1 NBCSN 7 p.m.
Sun., May 2 Texas Motor Speedway – Race 2 NBCSN 5 p.m.
Sat., May 15 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBC 2:30 p.m.
Sun., May 30 The 105th Indianapolis 500 NBC 11 a.m.
Sat., June 12 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 1 NBC 2 p.m.
Sun., June 13 Raceway at Belle Isle Park/Detroit – Race 2 NBC 12 p.m.
Sun., June 20 Road America NBCSN 12 p.m.
Sun., July 4 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course NBC 12 p.m.
Sun., July 11 Streets of Toronto NBCSN 12 p.m.
Sun., Aug. 8 Streets of Nashville NBCSN 5:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 14 Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Road Course) NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 21 World Wide Technology Raceway NBCSN 8 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 12 Portland International Raceway NBC 3 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 19 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC 3 p.m.
Sun, Sept. 26 Streets of Long Beach NBCSN 3 p.m.
shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Previous article

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

5h
2
Formula 1

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

3h
3
Formula 1

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role

1h
4
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

21h
5
Formula 1

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

5h
Latest news
NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

16m
Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

21h
Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
IndyCar

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

Mar 2, 2021
O’Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test
IndyCar

O’Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test

Mar 2, 2021
Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IMSA

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Mar 2, 2021
Latest videos
IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car 02:18
IndyCar
Feb 24, 2021

IndyCar: Romain Grosjean tests the car

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay 02:46
IndyCar
Dec 12, 2020

IndyCar Rookie of the Year: Rinus Veekay

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing 01:46
IndyCar
Oct 29, 2020

IndyCar: Scott McLaughlin's rookie testing

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship 01:01
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Josef Newgarden on the race and championship

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship 00:57
IndyCar
Oct 26, 2020

IndyCar: St. Pete GP - Scott Dixon wins his 6th Championship

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA / Breaking news

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

With Patricio O'Ward and Felix Rosenqvist leading its line-up, 2021 could be the year Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet joins the IndyCar elite, writes David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 21, 2021
Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team Prime

Dale Coyne picks the Top 10 drivers in his giant-slaying team

Over 37 seasons, Dale Coyne has run no fewer than 80 Indy car drivers – including himself! Ahead of his first season running Romain Grosjean, we asked Coyne to pick the best 10 drivers ever to compete for him. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Feb 10, 2021
Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed Prime

Why enigmatic Marco Andretti will be missed

Last Friday, Marco Andretti announced he is withdrawing from fulltime IndyCar racing. David Malsher-Lopez explains how this third-gen racer was a puzzle in the car, but a straight shooter off-track.

IndyCar
Jan 19, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car? Prime

Is the mighty McLaren M16 the greatest ever Indy car?

When founder Bruce McLaren died in June 1970, his team could have folded. Instead, his loyal band rallied to produce a string of winners - including an Indy car game-changer that won three Indy 500s in six years.

IndyCar
Dec 23, 2020
How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost Prime

How Newgarden delivered his best season, yet still lost

Josef Newgarden was our pick as top IndyCar driver of 2020 but his finest season-long run of performances failed to yield the championship. David Malsher-Lopez explains why.

IndyCar
Dec 18, 2020
2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year Prime

2020 IndyCar Review and Top 10 drivers of the year

David Malsher-Lopez explains how the 2020 NTT IndyCar Series was unlike any other, and why it featured familiar and unfamiliar faces competing for glory.

IndyCar
Nov 27, 2020
How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words Prime

How Dixon won his sixth IndyCar title, in his own words

Chip Ganassi Racing’s newly crowned six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon takes us round by round through his remarkable season. David Malsher-Lopez listens.

IndyCar
Nov 4, 2020

Trending Today

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The 12-month journey to settle Aston Martin's new F1 livery

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"

Latest news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Grosjean “more confident” after second IndyCar test

O’Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test
IndyCar IndyCar / Testing report

O’Ward leads Jones, Grosjean in eight-car Laguna Seca test

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.