IndyCar News

NBC, IndyCar reveal broadcast times for 2023 IndyCar season

The race broadcast start times for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series, headlined by the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 28, were revealed today.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
Listen to this article

The first seven races of the season will air on NBC and Peacock, including the season-opening streets of Petersburg at 12 noon ET on Sunday, March 5 and concluding with the new streets of Detroit circuit at 3pm ET Sunday, June 4.

“Getting off to a strong start to the season is always important in pursuit of the NTT IndyCar Series championship,” said Will Power, Team Penske-Chevrolet’s two-time and defending IndyCar champion. “From a broadcast perspective, our season will also get off on the right foot with seven consecutive races on NBC to start the 2023 season before another NBC run to the championship at Laguna Seca.

“Our race fans are the best in motorsports. This broadcast schedule will continue to make our series accessible and easy to find for them, while continuing to push the most competitive racing series in the world out to the lifeblood of our sport.”

Indianapolis 500 qualifying coverage will air on NBC and Peacock at 3pm ET on Saturday, May 20 and 2pm ET on Sunday, May 21.

The USA Network presents three races this year Road America on June 18, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on July 2 and the second race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, which is part of the IndyCar-NASCAR Brickyard Weekend on August 12.

Peacock will again provide comprehensive coverage of the 2023 IndyCar season, including every practice and qualifying session. Peacock will also, for the second straight year, exclusively present coverage of the series’ only round outside the U.S., the 12th round on the streets of Toronto on Sunday, July 16.

2023 NTT IndyCar Series schedule:

Date Race Broadcaster Time (ET)
Sun., March 5 Streets of St. Petersburg NBC, Peacock 12 noon
Sun., April 2 Texas Motor Speedway NBC, Peacock 12 noon
Sun., April 16 Streets of Long Beach NBC, Peacock 3.00pm
Sun., April 30 Barber Motorsports Park NBC, Peacock 3.00pm
Sat., May 13 Indianapolis road course NBC, Peacock 3.30pm
Sat., May 20 Indianapolis 500 qualifying NBC, Peacock 3.00pm
Sun., May 21 Indianapolis 500 Qualifying NBC, Peacock 2.00pm
Sun., May 28 107th Indianapolis 500 NBC, Peacock 11.00am
Sun., June 4 Streets of Detroit NBC, Peacock 3.00pm
Sun., June 18 Road America USA Network, Peacock 1.00pm
Sun., July 2 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course USA Network, Peacock 1.30pm
Sun., July 16 Streets of Toronto Peacock 1.30pm
Sat., July 22 Iowa Speedway Race 1 NBC, Peacock 3.00pm
Sun., July 23 Iowa Speedway Race 2 NBC, Peacock 2.00pm
Sun., Aug. 6 Streets of Nashville NBC, Peacock 12 noon
Sat., Aug. 12 Indianapolis road course USA Network, Peacock 2.00pm
Sun., Aug. 27 World Wide Technology Raceway NBC, Peacock 3.30pm
Sun., Sept. 3 Portland International Raceway NBC, Peacock 3.00pm
Sun., Sept. 10 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca NBC, Peacock 2.30pm

Dates, times and networks/platforms are subject to change

