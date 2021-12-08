Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
IndyCar News

NBC and Paul Tracy go their separate ways

By:

Paul Tracy will not be part of NBC Sports’ commentary team for the NTT IndyCar Series in 2022.

NBC and Paul Tracy go their separate ways

The 2003 Champ Car title winner’s commentary role was acting as analyst along with fellow ex-IndyCar racer Townsend Bell, alongside host Leigh Diffey. The trio was renowned for its chemistry and enthusiasm, even when Diffey played devil’s advocate and enticed Tracy and Bell to come up with opposing views.

With 31 wins to his name across his 1992-2011 Indy car racing career, Tracy’s opinions carried weight, even when being deliberately mischievous and/or provocative.

However, the Canadian who turns 53 next month, saw his NBC commitments reduced in 2021, and he has now been dropped altogether.

Tracy announced his departure from the network via Instagram today, stating: “Life is full of change, when I was a race driver I never thought in a million years I would be a tv commentator. It’s been 8 great years with some great friends like @TownsendBell, @LeighDiffey, Kevin Lee, @KelliStavast. But we have decided to move on and go in different directions in racing. Thank you @IndyCaronNBC for the time and learning experience. To all my fans don’t worry I have lots on my immediate future to keep you entertained with driving and future tv stuff.”

Tracy competed this year in the inaugural season of the Tony Stewart / Ray Evernham-devised Camping World SRX Series.

Meanwhile compatriot James Hinchcliffe is hotly tipped to become part of the IndyCar commentary team in 2022, given his eloquence and recent experience, although the six-time IndyCar race-winner is only 35 and is believed to be still seeking a drive.

shares
comments
De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
Previous article

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
Load comments
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022
IMSA

Wright Motorsports reveals new IMSA GTD line-up for 2022

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
IndyCar

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

NBC and Paul Tracy go their separate ways
IndyCar IndyCar

NBC and Paul Tracy go their separate ways

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test
IndyCar IndyCar

De Vries impresses MSR, leads IndyCar driver evaluation test

Johansson: An American fighting for F1 title would be “massive”
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Johansson: An American fighting for F1 title would be “massive”

Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Aitken to test Ed Carpenter Racing IndyCar

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.