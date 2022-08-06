Nashville IndyCar: McLaughlin beats Grosjean to pole

Listen to this article

Firestone Fast Six

Five of six drivers emerged from the pits on alternate tires, with only Josef Newgarden coming out on primaries and with enough fuel to last him throughout the session.

Christian Lundgaard had a long lock-up on his alternate tires braking into Turn 4, allowing Scott McLaughlin to take top spot with a 1min15.2275sec. Lundgaard on fresh alternates then delivered a 1min14.7149sec, but he was beaten by 0.0174sec by Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Romain Grosjean.

However, McLaughlin saved his best ’til last to land a 1min14.5555, 0.142sec faster than Grosjean.

Palou was 0.35sec shy but marginally ahead of O’Ward, while Newgarden’s tire tactic didn’t work, almost 0.6sec from pole.

Q2

Palou went straight out on alternates and soon emerged on top with a 1min15.4413, although Scott McLaughlin beat him by two tenths on primaries. The next driver to hit the top was Christian Lundgaard, despite serving a drive-through penalty for impeding another driver, and on his second lap on the alternates he delivered a 1min14.8086 to shade Josef Newgarden and Will Power, before Scott McLaughlin hit the top spot with a 14.6788sec.

Then Palou moved to the top by 0.0351sec while Romain Grosjean and Christian Lundgaard got through ahead of Newgarden. Will Power should have been through, but he slid into the Turn 9 run-off, and that caused a local yellow flag that briefly impeded Pato O’Ward. That meant Power had his best lap deleted, dropping him to eighth, and appropriately allowed O’Ward into the Firestone Fast Six.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Alex Palou 1:14.6437 - 6 7 101.281 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Scott McLaughlin 1:14.6788 0.0351 5 6 101.234 Chevy A Team Penske 3 Romain Grosjean 1:14.7679 0.1242 6 6 101.113 Honda A Andretti Autosport 4 Christian Lundgaard 1:14.8086 0.1649 5 5 101.058 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 Josef Newgarden 1:14.8284 0.1847 5 7 101.031 Chevy A Team Penske 6 Pato O'Ward 1:14.9373 0.2936 5 7 100.884 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 7 David Malukas 1:14.9616 0.3179 5 6 100.852 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 8 Will Power 1:14.9818 0.3381 7 7 100.824 Chevy A Team Penske 9 Graham Rahal 1:15.3112 0.6675 5 6 100.383 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 Rinus VeeKay 1:15.3897 0.7460 7 7 100.279 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 11 Jack Harvey 1:15.9758 1.3321 6 6 99.505 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 12 Dalton Kellett 1:16.5600 1.9163 5 6 98.746 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises

Q1 Group 2

On primaries, Penske’s Will Power went fastest, clocking a 1min15.5796sec lap, ahead of Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, Pato O’Ward, Scott McLaughlin, Christian Lundgaard before everyone pitted for alternates. Power then lowered his time by half a second, but that wasn’t enough to prevent McLaughlin shading him by 0.037sec, before Power set a 1min14.7460 and pitted. McLaughlin also ducked into the 14.7s, and pitted, while Lundgaard and Graham Rahal ensured all three Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars advanced to Q2, looking at least as strong as they did in Toronto.

Romain Grosjean became the only Andretti Autosport-Honda to graduate, while Pato O’Ward’s Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy got through. Those who didn’t included Ganassi’s title contenders Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson, the pair split by Kyle Kirkwood who was disappointed not to pull through having been fifth quickest in second practice.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Will Power 1:14.7460 - 6 6 101.143 Chevy A Team Penske 2 Scott McLaughlin 1:14.7742 0.0282 6 6 101.104 Chevy A Team Penske 3 Christian Lundgaard 1:14.8331 0.0871 6 6 101.025 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 Romain Grosjean 1:15.1382 0.3922 6 6 100.615 Honda A Andretti Autosport 5 Pato O'Ward 1:15.1494 0.4034 6 7 100.600 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 6 Graham Rahal 1:15.2383 0.4923 5 6 100.481 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 7 Scott Dixon 1:15.3179 0.5719 6 6 100.375 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 8 Kyle Kirkwood 1:15.4382 0.6922 6 6 100.214 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 9 Marcus Ericsson 1:15.4501 0.7041 6 6 100.199 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Takuma Sato 1:15.5935 0.8475 5 6 100.009 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 11 Conor Daly 1:16.3955 1.6495 6 7 98.959 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 12 Helio Castroneves 1:16.5898 1.8438 6 6 98.708 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 13 Jimmie Johnson 1:17.5888 2.8428 6 6 97.437 Honda P Chip Ganassi Racing

Q1 Group 1

With six minutes remaining Devlin DeFrancesco’s car came to a halt at Turn 4, causing a red flag and thus eliminated himself from qualifying. This came before anyone had set a meaningful lap on primaries, prompting everyone to then emerge from the pits on the alternate tires – green sidewalled for this event to signify the fact that Firestone has constructed the sidewalls from guayule, a sustainable plant.

With a minute remaining, the battle for top spot appeared to be between Josef Newgarden, Alex Palou and Colton Herta, but then last year’s polesitter Herta locked up going into Turn 4 and slid into the tire wall. His car stalled, and that brought out the red flag once more. That ended the session, leaving two potential Firestone Fast Six contenders – teammate Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist – unable to graduate having not set a representative time.

Those who did get through to Q2 were Alex Palou (Ganassi-Honda), Jack Harvey (Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda), David Malukas (Dale Coyne Racing with HMD-Honda), Josef Newgarden (Penske-Chevrolet), Rinus VeeKay (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet) and – for the first time ever – Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Alex Palou 1:15.9983 - 4 5 99.476 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Jack Harvey 1:16.6324 0.6341 4 4 98.653 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 David Malukas 1:16.6882 0.6899 4 5 98.581 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 4 Josef Newgarden 1:16.7541 0.7558 4 5 98.496 Chevy A Team Penske 5 Rinus VeeKay 1:17.7101 1.7118 4 5 97.285 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 6 Dalton Kellett 1:17.7521 1.7538 3 4 97.232 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 7 Simon Pagenaud 1:19.4039 3.4056 3 4 95.209 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 8 Felix Rosenqvist 1:21.1784 5.1801 1 5 93.128 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 9 Alexander Rossi 1:21.4579 5.4596 4 5 92.809 Honda A Andretti Autosport 10 Callum Ilott 1:57.6982 41.6999 3 4 64.232 Chevy A Juncos Hollinger Racing 11 Colton Herta 3:26.3303 130.3320 4 4 36.640 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 12 Devlin DeFrancesco No Time --- -- 1 --- Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 13 Simona De Silvestro 1:30.3065 14.3082 1 1 83.715 Chevy P Paretta Autosport