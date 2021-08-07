Nashville IndyCar: Herta delivers 102mph lap to take pole

Firestone Fast Six

Colton Herta advancing from his Q1 group on primary tires meant he had a set of fresh reds for the final segment of qualifying and he delivered a scintillating 1min13.6835sec with his third lap – a 102.601mph. That earned him the inaugural Bryan Clauson Pole Trophy , named after the USAC legend who died in a crash five years ago today.

In that context, six-time Scott Dixon did a great job to deliver a lap 0.5492sec slower, and beating Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate and points leader Alex Palou. Palou will start ninth however due to his six-place grid penalty for an early engine change.

Alexander Rossi was second fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas ahead of the quieckest Chevrolet driver, Arrow McLaren SP’s Felix Rosenqvist, while Romain Grosjean landed sixth for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda but all three of these drivers will move up a spot as a result of Palou's penalty.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 26 Colton Herta 1:13.6835 1:13.6835 0.000 3 3 1:13.6835 0 3 102.601 6:34.5151 Honda A 260 Andretti Autosport 2 9 Scott Dixon 1:14.2327 0.5492 0.5492 3 3 1:14.2327 0 4 101.842 6:47.4532 Honda A 328 Chip Ganassi Racing 3 10 Alex Palou 1:14.6316 0.9481 0.3989 4 4 1:14.6316 2 1 101.298 6:42.6637 Honda A 384 Chip Ganassi Racing 4 27 Alexander Rossi 1:14.6646 0.9811 0.0330 4 4 1:14.6646 1 2 101.253 6:51.1960 Honda A 201 Andretti Autosport 5 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:15.0045 1.3210 0.3399 2 2 1:15.0045 0 5 100.794 4:23.1241 Chevy A 94 Arrow McLaren SP 6 51 Romain Grosjean 1:15.3980 1.7145 0.3935 3 3 1:15.3980 0 6 100.268 5:09.0088 Honda A 151 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Q2

Simon Pagenaud was the only driver to take reds (used) from the start of the session, and he briefly held top spot but was eventually eclipsed by faster primary-tired cars, before all ducked into the pits for fresh reds.

Grosjean threw down a marker on his fourth lap with a 1min15.0078sec ahead of Palou and Herta, but was then bumped off top spot by the championship leader, and demoted further by Felix Rosenqvist.

Josef Newgarden, who lay sixth at the time, was attempting to set another flyer when he locked up into Turn 10 and smacked the wall hard with his right-front and -rear. The resulting debris field as he tried to limp to a run-off area was considered interference with the closely following O’Ward, so Newgarden had his fastest lap deleted, dropping him to 12th, alongside teammate Will Power. In fact, no Penske-Chevrolet driver made it into the Firestone Fast Six, as Simon Pagenaud was eighth.

That didn’t help O’Ward who wound up ninth, while Jack Harvey’s Meyer Shank Racing missed the Fast Six by 0.12 and will start seventh.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:14.4578 1:14.4578 0.000 6 7 1:28.2003 4 1 101.534 11:08.2736 Honda A 384 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:14.5252 0.0674 0.0674 6 7 1:34.2125 4 3 101.442 11:20.5486 Honda A 201 Andretti Autosport 3 26 Colton Herta 1:14.7232 0.2654 0.1980 6 7 1:24.3425 4 4 101.173 10:44.6331 Honda A 260 Andretti Autosport 4 9 Scott Dixon 1:14.8394 0.3816 0.1162 6 7 1:29.8086 4 2 101.016 11:07.5382 Honda A 328 Chip Ganassi Racing 5 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:14.8476 0.3898 0.0082 5 6 1:15.0847 3 7 101.005 10:20.3461 Chevy A 94 Arrow McLaren SP 6 51 Romain Grosjean 1:15.0078 0.5500 0.1602 4 6 1:15.3512 3 12 100.790 10:08.5260 Honda A 151 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 7 60 Jack Harvey 1:15.1309 0.6731 0.1231 5 6 1:18.8060 3 6 100.624 10:49.0169 Honda A 170 Meyer Shank Racing 8 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:15.1354 0.6776 0.0045 6 6 1:15.1354 3 10 100.618 10:14.2719 Chevy A 271 Team Penske 9 5 Pato O'Ward 1:15.1914 0.7336 0.0560 5 6 1:15.6485 3 5 100.543 10:30.9797 Chevy A 345 Arrow McLaren SP 10 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:15.3255 0.8677 0.1341 6 7 1:28.2633 5 8 100.364 11:22.5185 Honda A 131 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 11 12 Will Power 1:15.4678 1.0100 0.1423 7 7 1:15.4678 4 11 100.175 10:41.1497 Chevy A 209 Team Penske 12 2 Josef Newgarden 1:15.5062 1.0484 0.0384 3 6 1:14.8873 4 9 100.124 9:10.5438 Chevy A 315 Team Penske

Q1 Group 2

Romain Grosjean had a little spin in the Turn 10 run-off but was able to resume with a spin-turn. Colton Herta continued the form he’s shown in practice, and on primaries he delivered a 1min14.7067sec – at that point a full second ahead of the opposition on primary tires, and the first lap in the 101mph bracket – a 101.196.

Dixon eventually shaded that with a 1min14.6673 but needed a set of alternate compound tires to do it. Jack Harvey delivered third-fastest time for Meyer Shank Racing ahead of the impressive James Hinchcliffe, ahead of Simon Pagenaud’s Penske and Grosjean in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda.

Ryan Hunter-Reay failed to advance, his cause not helped by being issued a drive-through penalty for speeding on pitlane, while Sebastien Bourdais of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet and Marcus Ericsson.

Rinus VeeKay was kicking himself for tapping the wall with his Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet, bending the rear suspension and leaving him starting behind teammate Conor Daly, but ahead of Takuma Sato (RLL).

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 9 Scott Dixon 1:14.6673 1:14.6673 0.000 7 7 1:14.6673 4 2 101.249 10:49.5509 Honda A 7 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 26 Colton Herta 1:14.7067 0.0394 0.0394 4 4 1:14.7067 0 1 101.196 6:11.4099 Honda A 16 Andretti Autosport 3 60 Jack Harvey 1:15.2585 0.5912 0.5518 6 6 1:15.2585 3 7 100.454 10:53.2964 Honda A 24 Meyer Shank Racing 4 29 James Hinchcliffe 1:15.2646 0.5973 0.0061 6 7 1:21.9789 4 10 100.446 11:03.8075 Honda A 19 Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 5 22 Simon Pagenaud 1:15.3661 0.6988 0.1015 6 6 1:15.3661 3 6 100.310 10:17.1165 Chevy A 15 Team Penske 6 51 Romain Grosjean 1:15.3730 0.7057 0.0069 5 6 1:19.0267 3 8 100.301 10:26.8508 Honda A 22 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing 7 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay 1:15.4984 0.8311 0.1254 7 7 1:15.4984 4 11 100.135 11:00.8162 Honda A 18 Andretti Autosport 8 14 Sebastien Bourdais 1:15.6055 0.9382 0.1071 6 7 1:16.2396 4 3 99.993 11:06.3270 Chevy A 10 AJ Foyt Enterprises 9 8 Marcus Ericsson 1:15.6379 0.9706 0.0324 5 6 1:24.6842 4 4 99.950 9:36.8593 Honda A 6 Chip Ganassi Racing 10 20 Conor Daly 1:15.6685 1.0012 0.0306 6 6 1:15.6685 4 12 99.909 10:05.5522 Chevy A 13 Ed Carpenter Racing 11 21 Rinus VeeKay 1:15.7029 1.0356 0.0344 4 5 1:19.4737 3 5 99.864 9:22.2453 Chevy A 14 Ed Carpenter Racing 12 30 Takuma Sato 1:15.8503 1.1830 0.1474 6 6 1:15.8503 5 13 99.670 10:29.8487 Honda A 20 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 13 18 Ed Jones 1:15.8770 1.2097 0.0267 6 6 1:15.8770 3 9 99.635 10:13.5519 Honda P 12 Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 14 52 Cody Ware 1:17.6115 2.9442 1.7345 6 6 1:17.6115 4 14 97.408 10:23.3143 Honda A 29 Dale Coyne Racing w/Rick Ware Racing

Q1 Group 1

Jimmie Johnson drove his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda into the wall at Turn 10 on his out lap and so the qualifying segment only got going with 3mins30sec remaining, forcing all to restart on reds, with no sighting laps. That made things very urgent, with Johnson’s teammate Palou landing top spot with a 1min15.3385sec, a few hundredths ahead of Andretti Autosport’s Rossi and the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevrolet of Pato O’Ward.

O’Ward’s teammate Felix Rosenqvist claimed fourth, just ahead of Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Josef Newgarden and Will Power.

Their rookie teammate Scott McLaughlin, who suffered an incident this morning, was eliminated after brushing the wall with his right front wheel, as were the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Graham Rahal and Santino Ferrucci, and Meyer Shank Racing-Honda’s Helio Castroneves, who is making his first IndyCar road/street course start of the year tomorrow.

P No Name FTime Diff Gap FL Laps LapTime LPit Led ST FSpeed Elapsed Engine Tire Points Team 1 10 Alex Palou 1:15.3385 1:15.3385 0.000 4 4 1:15.3385 2 2 100.347 10:24.2266 Honda A 384 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 27 Alexander Rossi 1:15.3721 0.0336 0.0336 4 4 1:15.3721 2 1 100.302 10:20.5337 Honda A 201 Andretti Autosport 3 5 Pato O'Ward 1:15.4160 0.0775 0.0439 4 4 1:15.4160 2 4 100.244 10:39.4848 Chevy A 345 Arrow McLaren SP 4 7 Felix Rosenqvist 1:15.5305 0.1920 0.1145 4 4 1:15.5305 2 3 100.092 10:31.0183 Chevy A 94 Arrow McLaren SP 5 2 Josef Newgarden 1:15.5474 0.2089 0.0169 4 4 1:15.5474 2 9 100.070 10:09.8026 Chevy A 315 Team Penske 6 12 Will Power 1:15.6309 0.2924 0.0835 4 4 1:15.6309 2 7 99.959 10:15.1820 Chevy A 209 Team Penske 7 15 Graham Rahal 1:16.1097 0.7712 0.4788 4 4 1:16.1097 2 8 99.330 10:29.0798 Honda A 256 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 8 06 Helio Castroneves 1:16.3479 1.0094 0.2382 4 4 1:16.3479 2 6 99.020 10:54.8523 Honda A 103 Meyer Shank Racing 9 45 Santino Ferrucci 1:16.4647 1.1262 0.1168 4 4 1:16.4647 2 10 98.869 10:44.6213 Honda A 127 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 10 4 Dalton Kellett 1:17.1516 1.8131 0.6869 4 4 1:17.1516 2 13 97.989 10:49.7348 Chevy A 95 AJ Foyt Enterprises 11 59 Max Chilton 1:17.5553 2.2168 0.4037 4 4 1:17.5553 2 12 97.479 10:36.9498 Chevy A 77 Carlin 12 3 Scott McLaughlin 1:18.1899 2.8514 0.6346 4 4 1:18.1899 2 5 96.688 10:36.5183 Chevy A 198 Team Penske 13 48 Jimmie Johnson No Time --- --- -- --- --.--- 0 11 --- 1:46.2978 Honda P 56 Chip Ganassi Racing