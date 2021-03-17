IndyCar
Previous / Castroneves opens up about emotional third Indy 500 win
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Breaking news

Mission Foods to be Montoya’s primary sponsor for Indy 500

By:

Mission Foods, who joined Arrow McLaren SP just last year, will be Juan Pablo Montoya primary partner for the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

Mission Foods to be Montoya’s primary sponsor for Indy 500

Montoya, who won the Indy 500 with Chip Ganassi Racing in 2000 and Team Penske in 2015 – the longest gap between two wins – was confirmed last December as Arrow McLaren SP’s extra driver for Indy, joining IndyCar fulltimers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

There remains the possibility of the 1999 CART Indy car champion and 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar champion also competing in the Grand Prix of Indianapolis, hence his joining the team to test at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca earlier this month.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “We are proud to have Mission Foods as an important partner of the team in IndyCar. The Indianapolis 500 is the biggest event of the year and it’s only fitting that they be an even bigger part of it by joining Juan Pablo for the race.

“I look forward to seeing them at Indianapolis and at the track all season long.”

Montoya led 167 laps on his way to victory in 2000, a record number of lead laps for a rookie, and has a 40 percent hit rate at the Speedway, having won two of the five 500s he’s entered.

Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods president and CEO stated: “I have long admired Juan Pablo Montoya as a champion and his passion for racing in multiple formats. We are very excited to partner with Juan Pablo and Arrow McLaren SP for the 105th Running of Indianapolis 500, and I strongly believe that our partnership will create unforgettable moments for all race fans”.

The Irving, TX-based Mission Foods is a 43-year-old tortilla company and has a presence in 112 countries, manufacturing a wide portfolio of authentic Mexican products. It will continue as a fulltime sponsor of the #5 (O’Ward) and #7 (Rosenqvist) Arrow McLaren SP-Chevys for a second season.

“I am incredibly honored to have the support of Mission Foods as I return to Indianapolis to compete for my third Indianapolis 500 win,” said Montoya. “My family has been buying Mission tortillas, wraps and chips at the store for years. It’s always great when you can have a partner whose products you truly enjoy.”

Added team co-owner Sam Schmidt, “The entire team is excited to have Mission Foods extend their partnership of the team at the Indianapolis 500. We have three incredibly talented and diverse drivers competing in the race, with Pato, Felix and Juan Pablo. Mission Foods are showing their support for all three.”

Castroneves opens up about emotional third Indy 500 win

Previous article

Castroneves opens up about emotional third Indy 500 win
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya
Teams Arrow McLaren SP
Author David Malsher-Lopez

