Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Newgarden leads Palou, Rosenqvist in FP1

David Malukas was the first driver to turn a 70sec lap, turning a 70.3589sec in the Dale Coyne Racing with HMD, and then delivered a 68.8387sec followed by a 68.4831sec, an average of 118.698mph around the 2.238-mile course in Lexington, OH.

His fellow rookies were out on track with him at this early stage, taking advantage of the extra set of primary tires supplied by Firestone. They were joined by Simona De Silvestro of Paretta Autosport-Chevrolet, Jimmie Johnson in the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda and Dalton Kellett of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy.

Devlin De Francesco of Andretti Autosport-Honda got closest to Malukas, albeit 0.7sec away, by the time they pitted.

Then some of the veterans came out and started creeping up the order, with five-time Mid-Ohio polesitter Will Power of Team Penske-Chevy the first of the drivers to join Malukas in the 68sec bracket, before finally displacing him from the top with his sixth lap – a 68.3743sec (118.887mph). At that point Alexander Rossi and Romain Grosjean (both Andretti) and Helio Castroneves (Meyer Shank Racing-Honda) were into the top five, and then Pato O’Ward sprung up to third in the Arrow McLaren SP-Chevy, having turned the fastest time in the first sector.

Takuma Sato had just started his fourth lap in the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda, when he had very dramatic-looking trip across the sandtrap at Turn 1, bringing out the red flag.

In hot (91degF) and humid conditions, the track continued to evolve as more rubber went down, and 2021 Mid-Ohio winner Josef Newgarden moved into the top slot with a 68.0778sec lap on his 11th lap, just ahead of Ganassi’s defending champion Alex Palou (12th lap) and Penske’s IndyCar sophomore Scott McLaughlin in third with his 10th lap.

Barber Motorsports Park polesitter Rinus VeeKay moved into fifth for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet.

Johnson, Malukas, De Silvestro and Tatiana Calderon of AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy were the first to strap on Firestone alternates. All drivers had access to one set of reds to simulate qualifying runs and try out the life of this softer rubber, before handing them back to Firestone at the end of the session.

Malukas was the first to make this change-up count, with 67.5361sec, an average of 120.362mph, but was then usurped by Palou who produced a 67.2610sec, with Rossi third and VeeKay fourth.

O’Ward’s first real flyer on reds moved him up to second but was still a quarter-second short of Palou in top spot, but Newgarden appeared to have no problem in delivering a 67.0549sec, two tenths clear of his nearest opposition, an average of 121.226mph, and then Palou’s teammate and championship leader Marcus Ericsson slipped into third seven minutes before the end of the session, just ahead of Colton Herta.

Another Swede, Felix Rosenqvist of AMSP, pushed Ericsson out of the top three, while one of the late converts from blacks to reds, Power, couldn’t find a clear lap while his tires were at their best, and finished up 14th.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda team appeared to be struggling, Graham Rahal, Jack Harvey and Christian Lundgaard finishing the session in 20th, 22nd and 24th respectively.

De Silvestro showed notable improvement in her exploitation of the soft tires, finishing up 1.87sec off top spot, three quarters of a second faster than Calderon and 0.9sec ahead of Johnson.

P Name FTime Diff FL Laps FSpeed Engine Tire Team 1 Josef Newgarden 1:07.0549 - 20 25 121.226 Chevy A Team Penske 2 Alex Palou 1:07.2610 0.2061 16 24 120.855 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 3 Felix Rosenqvist 1:07.3171 0.2622 18 20 120.754 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 4 Marcus Ericsson 1:07.3720 0.3171 18 21 120.655 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 5 Colton Herta 1:07.4998 0.4449 19 23 120.427 Honda A Andretti Autosport w/Curb-Agajanian 6 Pato O'Ward 1:07.5263 0.4714 13 16 120.380 Chevy A Arrow McLaren SP 7 Alexander Rossi 1:07.5355 0.4806 17 22 120.363 Honda A Andretti Autosport 8 David Malukas 1:07.5361 0.4812 18 26 120.362 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing with HMD 9 Scott Dixon 1:07.5609 0.5060 19 22 120.318 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing 10 Scott McLaughlin 1:07.5825 0.5276 19 23 120.280 Chevy A Team Penske 11 Kyle Kirkwood 1:07.6241 0.5692 29 30 120.206 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 Romain Grosjean 1:07.6498 0.5949 24 24 120.160 Honda A Andretti Autosport 13 Helio Castroneves 1:07.7469 0.6920 17 21 119.988 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 14 Will Power 1:07.7623 0.7074 23 28 119.961 Chevy A Team Penske 15 Takuma Sato 1:07.8270 0.7721 15 16 119.846 Honda A Dale Coyne Racing w/RWR 16 Rinus VeeKay 1:07.8573 0.8024 15 22 119.793 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 17 Conor Daly 1:07.8870 0.8321 20 25 119.740 Chevy A Ed Carpenter Racing 18 Simon Pagenaud 1:07.9860 0.9311 18 22 119.566 Honda A Meyer Shank Racing 19 Devlin DeFrancesco 1:08.0138 0.9589 29 34 119.517 Honda A Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport 20 Graham Rahal 1:08.2083 1.1534 18 19 119.176 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 Callum Ilott 1:08.3351 1.2802 25 25 118.955 Chevy P Juncos Hollinger Racing 22 Jack Harvey 1:08.4985 1.4436 24 25 118.671 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 23 Dalton Kellett 1:08.6510 1.5961 27 28 118.408 Chevy P AJ Foyt Enterprises 24 Christian Lundgaard 1:08.7706 1.7157 26 30 118.202 Honda A Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 25 Simona De Silvestro 1:08.9286 1.8737 28 33 117.931 Chevy A Paretta Autosport 26 Tatiana Calderon 1:09.6944 2.6395 32 32 116.635 Chevy A AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Jimmie Johnson 1:09.8167 2.7618 23 37 116.431 Honda A Chip Ganassi Racing