IndyCar / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads Power in FP2

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Hunter-Reay leads Power in FP2
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
Jul 27, 2018, 7:56 PM

Ryan Hunter-Reay put Andretti Autosport-Honda at the top of the times in second practice for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 as all the teams tried the ‘red’ soft-compound Firestones for the first time this weekend.

Hunter-Reay’s 65.1950 was impressively only one second off Will Power’s pole time from last year with the high-downforce manufacturer aerokits.

It was also good enough to beat Power into second place in this session, by 0.1421sec. The Penske-Chevrolet driver had a wild off-course excursion at Turn 4 as he came to the end of his run on the primary compound tires, but the car was unharmed and on reds he swiftly bounced to the top of the times, only to be deposed by RHR.

Local hero and 2015 winner Graham Rahal was third, a mere 0.077sec behind Power and only 0.0171 in front of Spencer Pigot, who is again impressing for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Alexander Rossi and Marco Andretti made it three Andretti cars in the Top 10, but the fourth car was less fortunate. Zach Veach had an early spin at Turn 5, and although he kept the engine running, the Andretti Autosport-Honda couldn’t make it over the crest in the grass and beached itself. On reds, however, the Ohioan bounced back with 12th to end the session as top rookie.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Ed Jones were seventh and eighth, while Josef Newgarden was another Penske driver who spun off the track without making contact with anything other than curbing and grass. He finished the session in ninth.

Arguably the most impressive performance came from Jack Harvey, who finished 10th. The part-timer in the Meyer Shank Racing entry wound up ahead of his Schmidt Peterson Motorsports teammates.

Pietro Fittipaldi’s rehabilitation appears to be near complete. He finished the session 18th, but was only 0.4sec behind this morning’s pacesetter, his Dale Coyne Racing teammate Sebastien Bourdais.

Charlie Kimball was parked for the final 15mins of the session for not slowing enough under yellow and creating avoidable contact in the morning session when he struck the rear of Tony Kanaan’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevrolet.

Third practice starts at 10am local (Eastern) time Saturday.

Mid-Ohio, IndyCar second practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  18 1'05.1950     124.684
2 12 australia  Will Power  22 1'05.3371 0.1421 0.1421 124.413
3 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  22 1'05.4141 0.2191 0.0770 124.267
4 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  16 1'05.4312 0.2362 0.0171 124.234
5 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  24 1'05.4526 0.2576 0.0214 124.194
6 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  22 1'05.5836 0.3886 0.1310 123.946
7 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  21 1'05.6063 0.4113 0.0227 123.903
8 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  20 1'05.6223 0.4273 0.0160 123.873
9 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  23 1'05.6585 0.4635 0.0362 123.804
10 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  19 1'05.7293 0.5343 0.0708 123.671
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  20 1'05.8024 0.6074 0.0731 123.533
12 26 united_states  Zach Veach  25 1'05.8061 0.6111 0.0037 123.527
13 6 canada  Robert Wickens  25 1'05.8191 0.6241 0.0130 123.502
14 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  20 1'05.9454 0.7504 0.1263 123.266
15 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  23 1'06.1044 0.9094 0.1590 122.969
16 30 japan  Takuma Sato  21 1'06.1101 0.9151 0.0057 122.959
17 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  22 1'06.2219 1.0269 0.1118 122.751
18 19 brazil  Pietro Fittipaldi  20 1'06.3349 1.1399 0.1130 122.542
19 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  15 1'06.3791 1.1841 0.0442 122.460
20 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  24 1'06.3811 1.1861 0.0020 122.457
21 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  23 1'06.3998 1.2048 0.0187 122.422
22 88 united_states  Conor Daly  20 1'06.5974 1.4024 0.1976 122.059
23 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  19 1'07.0825 1.8875 0.4851 121.176
24 32 austria  Rene Binder  29 1'07.2226 2.0276 0.1401 120.924
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Mid-Ohio
Location Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Author David Malsher
Article type Practice report

