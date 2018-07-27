Global
IndyCar Mid-Ohio Practice report

Mid-Ohio IndyCar: Bourdais leads incident-filled first practice

By: David Malsher, US Editor
27/07/2018 04:08

Sebastien Bourdais put his Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan entry on top of the times at Mid-Ohio in opening practice as a red flag brought FP1 to a slightly premature conclusion.

Will Power spun in the closing minute as he had to swerve off line to avoid his Team Penske-Chevrolet teammate Simon Pagenaud who was driving very slow at Turn 9, the blind-crested right-hander.

Power let his broadside and stalled car roll backward to get as far off the racing line as possible, but Tony Kanaan’s AJ Foyt Racing-Chevy was rammed off course by an unsighted Charlie Kimball in the #23 Carlin-Chevy, and lost his front wing. Meanwhile Kanaan had to be bump-started.

This followed on from two more incidents, that saw Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ Robert Wickens stopping on track with an apparent mechanical issue exiting Turn 4, after just six laps completed, and Matheus Leist also bringing out a red flag in the second Foyt machine.

Penske’s defending race-winner Josef Newgarden finished second, 0.34sec off Bourdais’ top time of 65.5784sec – 123.955mph around the 2.258-mile course.

Five-time Mid-Ohio winner Scott Dixon was third fastest for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, with teammate Ed Jones in sixth. Between them were Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Spencer Pigot.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was top of the Andretti Autosport contingent in seventh, with teammates Alexander Rossi, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach in 10th, 12th and 15th.

James Hinchcliffe was eighth for SPM ahead of local hero Graham Rahal (RLLR).

Pietro Fittipaldi, who is making his IndyCar return this weekend after his sportscar shunt at Spa in May, was 17th, 1.5sec behind Coyne teammate Bourdais.

Conor Daly, preparing for his second start with the Harding Racing team in place of Gabby Chaves, was 24th and last.

Second practice begins at 2.35pm local (Eastern) time.

IndyCar 2018 Mid-Ohio 

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  11 1'05.5784     123.955
2 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  15 1'05.9167 0.3383 0.3383 123.319
3 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  13 1'06.2157 0.6373 0.2990 122.762
4 30 japan  Takuma Sato  13 1'06.2424 0.6640 0.0267 122.713
5 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  12 1'06.2546 0.6762 0.0122 122.690
6 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  13 1'06.2717 0.6933 0.0171 122.659
7 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  14 1'06.2758 0.6974 0.0041 122.651
8 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  12 1'06.3287 0.7503 0.0529 122.553
9 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  13 1'06.3541 0.7757 0.0254 122.506
10 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  15 1'06.3956 0.8172 0.0415 122.430
11 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  14 1'06.4026 0.8242 0.0070 122.417
12 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  13 1'06.6549 1.0765 0.2523 121.954
13 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  19 1'06.7972 1.2188 0.1423 121.694
14 12 australia  Will Power  16 1'06.9006 1.3222 0.1034 121.506
15 26 united_states  Zach Veach  18 1'06.9459 1.3675 0.0453 121.423
16 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  17 1'07.0122 1.4338 0.0663 121.303
17 19 brazil  Pietro Fittipaldi  11 1'07.0696 1.4912 0.0574 121.199
18 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  10 1'07.0699 1.4915 0.0003 121.199
19 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  20 1'07.0837 1.5053 0.0138 121.174
20 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  13 1'07.0932 1.5148 0.0095 121.157
21 6 canada  Robert Wickens  6 1'07.2767 1.6983 0.1835 120.826
22 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  15 1'07.3029 1.7245 0.0262 120.779
23 32 austria  Rene Binder  19 1'07.4253 1.8469 0.1224 120.560
24 88 united_states  Conor Daly  13 1'07.7274 2.1490 0.3021 120.022
