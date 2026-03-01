Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ends in Lap 1 crash
Mick Schumacher completed exactly four corners at the IndyCar season opener in St. Petersburg before he was collected in a crash not of his own making
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
Photo by: Penske Entertainment
Through no fault of his own, Mick Schumacher was forced to retire from the IndyCar Series season opener in St. Petersburg, driving the #47 RLL Honda. The son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher was involved in an accident at the very start. Through no fault of his own, he is now out of the race.
The accident occurred in Turn 4 of the very first lap during a major braking zone. Schumacher had started in 21st place and was unable to avoid an accident between Sting Ray Robb (Juncos-Hollinger Chevrolet) and Santino Ferrucci (Foyt Chevrolet).
According to initial replays, Robb braked too late, preventing Ferrucci from turning in. Those two cars slammed the barrier nose-first, and Schumacher had no chance to avoid. He actually climbed atop Ferrucci's rear wing. Both he and Ferrucci were unable to continue, while Robb was issued a 30-second stop-and-go for avoidable contact.
In an initial interview with FOX, which had to be cut short due to audio problems, Ferrucci was harsh in his criticism of Robb: "It's a 100-lap race with three stops. Everyone has different strategies. There's no reason for such maneuvers in the first lap."
More information to follow...
[Translated from German]
Share Or Save This Story
Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test
David Malukas paces first day of Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure
Latest news
LIVE: 2026 IndyCar Grand Prix of St. Petersburg race updates and commentary
Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ends in Lap 1 crash
Top five American F1 circuits
Charles Leclerc's wedding confirmed as Alexandra Saint Mleux changes name
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments