IndyCar St. Petersburg

Mick Schumacher's IndyCar debut ends in Lap 1 crash

Mick Schumacher completed exactly four corners at the IndyCar season opener in St. Petersburg before he was collected in a crash not of his own making

Heiko Stritzke
Heiko Stritzke
Edited:
Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Through no fault of his own, Mick Schumacher was forced to retire from the IndyCar Series season opener in St. Petersburg, driving the #47 RLL Honda. The son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher was involved in an accident at the very start. Through no fault of his own, he is now out of the race.

The accident occurred in Turn 4 of the very first lap during a major braking zone. Schumacher had started in 21st place and was unable to avoid an accident between Sting Ray Robb (Juncos-Hollinger Chevrolet) and Santino Ferrucci (Foyt Chevrolet).

 

According to initial replays, Robb braked too late, preventing Ferrucci from turning in. Those two cars slammed the barrier nose-first, and Schumacher had no chance to avoid. He actually climbed atop Ferrucci's rear wing. Both he and Ferrucci were unable to continue, while Robb was issued a 30-second stop-and-go for avoidable contact.

In an initial interview with FOX, which had to be cut short due to audio problems, Ferrucci was harsh in his criticism of Robb: "It's a 100-lap race with three stops. Everyone has different strategies. There's no reason for such maneuvers in the first lap."

More information to follow...

[Translated from German]

