Mick Schumacher secures career-best IndyCar finish of eighth at Nashville

In a display of patience, racecraft, and rapid oval adaptation, Mick Schumacher delivered the strongest performance of his young IndyCar Series career, securing an eighth-place finish in the Borchetta Bourbon Music City Grand Prix at Nashville Superspeedway.

The 27-year-old German rookie, driving the #47 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda, systematically sliced through the field on the 1.33-mile concrete oval to capture his first top-10 finish in the series.

Starting from 16th on the grid, Schumacher demonstrated impressive pace early on, steadily climbing into top-10 contention. He spent a significant portion of the 225-lap event running as high as sixth position.

When the final restart of the day arrived, Schumacher lined up sixth and locked into a fierce, multi-lap duel with Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin. Though he ultimately crossed the line in eighth, the drive marked a major milestone in his inaugural season.

"I couldn't have done it without the team," Schumacher said. "The pit stops have been amazing all day. We knew we had a good car after FP2 and we just put it to work. I think we can be really proud of everything we've done this weekend. Hopefully many more of those moments come."

Despite celebrating the career-best result, the former Formula 1 driver noted that his #47 machine had the potential for even more.

"In terms of pace, we were definitely supposed to be higher," Schumacher said. "I think the car was so good that I think we could have really been higher up than that. It was just difficult to pass and I felt a little loose at times."

Schumacher's performance is all the more notable given his background. Entering the 2026 season as the most novice driver in the field regarding oval racing, Nashville marked just his fourth career oval event - and the very first oval track where he had received no prior test time before practice began.

Despite that steep learning curve, Schumacher showed comfort on the 1.33-mile concrete oval early in the weekend, turning the fourth-fastest lap in Saturday's final practice session. The strong showing reinforced an intriguing trend in his debut season: his highest starting spots and top race finishes have all come on oval circuits (at Phoenix Raceway, he qualified a season-best to date of fourth).

Navigating 225 laps of tight, high-speed traffic required constant communication from the pit gantry. Schumacher was quick to credit the guidance he received throughout the afternoon from spotter Jeff Troyer and sporting director Ryan Briscoe.

"The open communication that we had all race with the team has been so good," Schumacher said. "Jeff and Ryan on the stand coaching me throughout the whole race was good."

The result earned Schumacher a boost in the championship standings, moving him up one spot to 24th overall with 132 points. More importantly, it established a clear benchmark for what the team can accomplish down the stretch.

"This is how the weekend is supposed to go and you see it," Schumacher said. "When we have a clean weekend, this is the sort of finish – a top 10 position – that we can expect consistently, if not higher. I’m just very proud of the team. We’ve just got to build on that momentum, and do it until the end of the year."