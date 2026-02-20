Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Ferrari tops testing overall by 0.8s

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Ferrari tops testing overall by 0.8s

Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test

Andrea Kimi Antonelli stays positive for Melbourne as Mercedes identifies Bahrain test problem

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Andrea Kimi Antonelli stays positive for Melbourne as Mercedes identifies Bahrain test problem

Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal

Oscar Piastri addresses management change as Mark Webber steps back

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Oscar Piastri addresses management change as Mark Webber steps back

Aston Martin ends F1 Bahrain test early

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Aston Martin ends F1 Bahrain test early

What we learned from day two at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test

Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
What we learned from day two at Bahrain's second F1 2026 test

Why Adelaide is the move MotoGP had been waiting for

MotoGP
Why Adelaide is the move MotoGP had been waiting for
IndyCar Phoenix Raceway

Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test

The incoming rookie made his second appearance on an oval, but first with other cars on track

Joey Barnes
Joey Barnes
Published:
Mick Schumacher - The Unser INDYCAR Open Test at Phoenix Raceway - By_ Matt Fraver_Ref Image Without Watermark_m146349

Mick Schumacher, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, at Phoenix Raceway

Photo by: Penske Entertainment

It was continued progress for Mick Schumacher at the Unser IndyCar Open Test at Phoenix Raceway.

The 26-year-old German had a busy two days, logging 222 laps (fifth most) over the three sessions on the 1-mile tri-oval. He ended up 18th overall on the combined speedchart with a flying lap of 171.076 mph (21.0408 seconds).

“It was good,” Schumacher said. “We got not as much running (on Wednesday) simply due to the weather conditions, but what we did was very effective and the changes were very interesting. Overall, I think we’re confident we know how we want to start our race weekend here, and take it from there.”

For Schumacher, who is embarking on his maiden campaign in the IndyCar Series behind the wheel of Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s No. 47 Honda, it was another step in his oval maturation.

Earlier this month, he received his oval initiation in a solo test day at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a 1.5-mile circuit with variable high banking. This time, in the Valley of the Sun, where he shared the track with his competitors for the first time, he noticed a considerable difference in navigating a proper line around the track.

“Here, it’s just very short,” Schumacher said. “The lap comes quick. They’re high-g (g-force) corners, which are very interesting to drive.

“I feel like what I'm most interested in is to see how the other guys do it. Looking at them actually drive on track and see how they approach some of those corners is impressive to see and hopefully, we’ll be able to get there by the race weekend.”

 

With other cars on track, this was also the first time Schumacher worked his spotter, Jeff Troyer, who is known as one of the best in the business. Troyer has worked with a number of drivers such as Oriol Servia, Tomas Scheckter, the late Justin Wilson, along with spotting for Josef Newgarden during his first championship in 2017.

While there was limited side-by-side running during the test, the outing was still beneficial for Schumacher to learn the cadence of having a spotter provide feedback of on-track happenings.

In one instance, Troyer mentioned a close call for his rookie driver on Tuesday when he came up on a car quickly and tried to utilize the turn’s banking to brush off speed but quickly went off the racing line and skated up the track. Fortunately, Schumacher was able to keep it off the wall and continue on.

“I think what he did was he just kind of gave himself a little more room,” Troyer told Motorsport.com. “You know, he just kind of let the car go up a little further up the track to scrub off some speed rather than drag the brakes.

“And when he did that, he got offline and he got pickup (tire marbles) on his tires. The car took off. He did keep it off the fence, but he got offline, he picked up some clag on the tires and he found out what it's like to get offline.”

All in all, though, Schumacher is appreciating the “new challenge.”

“It’s fun,” Schumacher said. “A new challenge is always good. As a team, we’re working really hard to get everything done and sorted for our first oval race that we’re going to have here in a couple weeks. Yeah, I think we’re in a good place to learn and get everything done for the first oval race.”

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article IndyCar expanding global broadcasting presence for the 2026 season

Top Comments

More from
Joey Barnes

IndyCar expanding global broadcasting presence for the 2026 season

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar expanding global broadcasting presence for the 2026 season

Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Alexander Rossi leads last session of Unser IndyCar Open Test

Marcus Ericsson crashes in last IndyCar test session at Phoenix

IndyCar
IndyCar
Marcus Ericsson crashes in last IndyCar test session at Phoenix
More from
Justin Wilson

Top 10: F1 feeder series kings who were overlooked the following year

FIA F2
FIA F2
Top 10: F1 feeder series kings who were overlooked the following year

Dale Coyne Racing signs veteran team manager Mitch Davis

IndyCar
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
Dale Coyne Racing signs veteran team manager Mitch Davis

Top 10 Minardi F1 drivers ranked: Alonso, Webber, Badoer and more

Formula 1
Formula 1
Top 10 Minardi F1 drivers ranked: Alonso, Webber, Badoer and more
More from
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

IndyCar
IndyCar
Jay Frye reflects on IndyCar run one year after departure

Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

IndyCar
IndyCar
Mick Schumacher found the limit “pretty early” in maiden oval test

Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

IndyCar
IndyCar
St. Petersburg
Mick Schumacher adjusting to life in IndyCar as maiden oval test looms

Latest news

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Ferrari tops testing overall by 0.8s

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Ferrari tops testing overall by 0.8s

Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test

IndyCar
Indy IndyCar
Phoenix Raceway
Mick Schumacher gaining confidence on ovals after Phoenix test

Andrea Kimi Antonelli stays positive for Melbourne as Mercedes identifies Bahrain test problem

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Andrea Kimi Antonelli stays positive for Melbourne as Mercedes identifies Bahrain test problem

Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season 2
Lawrence Stroll to buy Aston Martin F1 naming rights in £50million deal