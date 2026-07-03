Meyer Shank Racing sign Marcus Armstrong to multi-year extension

Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) announced that Marcus Armstrong has signed a multi-year contract extension that will keep him with the organization. As part of the agreement, Armstrong will transition to the team's #60 Honda for the start of the 2027 IndyCar season.

Since joining Meyer Shank Racing in 2025, Armstrong has continued to inch closer to the sharp end of the field. In his first season with the team, he earned his second career podium at Iowa Speedway en route to 11 top-10 finishes.

The 25-year-old New Zealander has continued that upward trajectory throughout the 2026 campaign. With seven races still remaining on the schedule, he’s already collected five top-10 finishes, including a fifth-place finish at the Indianapolis 500 where he was leading on the last-lap restart. Additionally, the new deal comes after a heartbreaking near-victory at Road America, where a mechanical failure while leading with less than four laps remaining derailed hopes of a maiden win.

Despite the setback, Armstrong has consistently demonstrated the speed, racecraft, and poise that have made him a cornerstone of MSR's future.

“I’m proud to announce a multi-year partnership with MSR,” said Armstrong. “I want to thank Mike, Jim, Tim and Helio for this opportunity and for believing in me. I feel that Meyer Shank Racing gives me one of the strongest cars on the grid every weekend. Our goals are aligned, we want to win races and be consistently fighting at the front.

“I especially look forward to returning to the Indy 500 having unfinished business from this year. We still have eight races left this season and we have some strong momentum going. I’m ready more than ever to close out this season on a high note and start prepping for 2027."

Mike Shank, co-owner of MSR, added, “Since joining the team, Marcus has really shown that he is a top contender, something that is not easy to do in this field. His work ethic, feedback, and determination to improve every weekend make him exactly the kind of driver you want to build around. We've seen tremendous growth from him, and we're excited to continue that journey together starting in 2027.”

With Armstrong switching over to the #60 after teammate Felix Rosenqvist departs at season’s end, MSR continues to finalize plans for the #66 entry and expects to announce the driver for the team's second full-time entry at a later date.