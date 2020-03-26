IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race

shares
comments
McLaughlin, Speed join IndyCar stars for Esports race
By:
Mar 26, 2020, 4:31 PM

The first NTT IndyCar Series Esports event will feature at least 25 cars, with Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin and former Formula 1 driver Scott Speed joining a phalanx of series champions and race winners.

About this article

Series IndyCar
Author David Malsher-Lopez

