Subscribe
Previous / Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph Next / Rossi expects Indy 500 “comers and goers” with new rules
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

McLaughlin: Race-ending 2022 Indy 500 shunt a "blessing in disguise"

Team Penske IndyCar driver Scott McLaughlin has labelled his race-ending shunt at last year's Indianapolis 500 as a "blessing in disguise" ahead of this weekend's 107th running.

By:
Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet Pit stop

McLaughlin will mount his third assault on the Borg-Warner Trophy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday from 16th, with Will Power the only Penske runner to make the Fast 12 pole shootout.

In last year's race the Kiwi showed strongly before his race came to a sudden end with 50 laps remaining when a snap of oversteer sent him into the Turn 3 wall.

His damaged car then skated across the infield and back across the track for a secondary contact at the final corner.

Although many would be keen to wipe such an incident from their memory, McLaughlin explained that the experience had helped deepen his understanding of how to avoid a repeat incident in practice.

"Believe it or not, you never want it to happen but it's nice to have the bogey of having been in the fence now and crashing last year out of the way," McLaughlin told select media including Motorsport.com.

"It's really taught me a lot of lessons about this place and what the car feels like before disaster in some ways.

"I've had a lot of those moments throughout the month where I could feel the car getting similar to how it ended in the 2022 Indy 500 and I've found a really good spot with my tools and how to fix all of that.

"It's been a bit of a blessing in disguise in some ways, having that shunt last year. I certainly feel I understand the cadence of the race as well which is certainly a big help."

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Despite his struggles in qualifying trim, all four Penske cars have shown significantly stronger long-run speed, which has given McLaughlin cause for optimism.

"It's going to be pretty full on," he added. "It looks like it's going to be one of those races where there's a lot of drafting. I don't think you'll have an idea of the winner until the last few laps.

"The leaders will find it very hard to drive away so we've just got to slowly move our way forward.

"I certainly think we've got a racecar that can move forward through the sequences, through the stops and eventually find ourselves with a ticket to the top five for that final stint."

McLaughlin ended Friday's final practice session in 10th, with two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato setting the pace for Chip Ganassi Racing

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Indy 500: Sato fastest in final Carb Day practice at over 227mph

Rossi expects Indy 500 “comers and goers” with new rules
More from
Sam Hall
Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

Formula 1

Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress Brown says F1 cost cap impeding sustainability progress

F1 teams, drivers react to "right and responsible" Imola cancellation

F1 teams, drivers react to "right and responsible" Imola cancellation

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

F1 teams, drivers react to "right and responsible" Imola cancellation F1 teams, drivers react to "right and responsible" Imola cancellation

Scott McLaughlin More from
Scott McLaughlin
McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Bathurst deal

McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Bathurst deal

Supercars

McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Bathurst deal McLaughlin rules out Chevrolet Bathurst deal

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

Supercars

Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin Parity debate in Supercars inevitable, says McLaughlin

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

IndyCar
Indy 500

Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package Power expects “very fierce” racing from Indy 500 package

Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP

Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP

IndyCar
Detroit

Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP Power unveils student-designed murals for 2023 Detroit GP

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris

Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris Leclerc handed F1 Monaco GP grid penalty for impeding Norris

Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1

Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1 Verstappen: Alonso performances a reward of self-belief, commitment to F1

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole Ocon witnessed "fall of hell" after claiming provisional Monaco F1 pole

Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying

Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP

Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying Hamilton set-up tweak "made life harder" in Monaco F1 qualifying

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
David Malsher-Lopez

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Charles Bradley

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe