Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Grosjean left puzzled by crash in the Indy 500 Next / Indy 500: Ericsson wins 106th edition after late red-flag drama
IndyCar / Indy 500 News

McLaughlin “gutted” after shunting out of the Indy 500

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Scott McLaughlin believes he had a fast car for the final stint at Indy, but he suffered a two-impact crash to become the fourth shunt of the day.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
McLaughlin “gutted” after shunting out of the Indy 500
Listen to this article

After starting a disappointing 26th, the Team Penske-Chevrolet sophomore – and his pitcrew – had done a fine job to climb through the ranks to enter the top dozen.

However, on Lap 151 his car twitched as he entered Turn 3, he caught it, then it snapped on him again, and after making contact with the wall, he slid along the short chute to have a second impact against the Turn 4 wall. He was fortunate that the Pennzoil machine wasn’t collected by Indy veteran Ed Carpenter.

“The wind’s tricky, it’s getting higher and higher and it just caught me out there,” said the gutted New Zealander, a three-time Supercars champion who won the opening race of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season.

“It snapped on me, and I was a passenger from there. It is what it is. First shunt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I’m really gutted. We were in a good spot there.”

Asked if he was physically OK after the hard hit, he replied, “Oh yeah, all good, ready to turn the page and get on with it. Bruised ego – that’s the only thing.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Grosjean left puzzled by crash in the Indy 500
Previous article

Grosjean left puzzled by crash in the Indy 500
Next article

Indy 500: Ericsson wins 106th edition after late red-flag drama

Indy 500: Ericsson wins 106th edition after late red-flag drama
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Red flag halts race with under 90mins to go

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura Watkins Glen
IMSA

Watkins Glen IMSA: Blomqvist takes pole in Meyer Shank Acura

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Scott McLaughlin More from
Scott McLaughlin
The stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR Cup plan
NASCAR Cup

The stars Trackhouse should target for its NASCAR Cup plan

Cindric: Positives and negatives to loss of fourth Penske at Indy Indy 500
IndyCar

Cindric: Positives and negatives to loss of fourth Penske at Indy

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime
Supercars

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Team Penske More from
Team Penske
The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era
IndyCar

The best of Chevrolet’s 101 IndyCar wins in the current era

My favorite race car – Will Power on the Panoz DP01
IndyCar

My favorite race car – Will Power on the Panoz DP01

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year Prime
WEC

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Robert Wickens wins first race since IndyCar horror crash in 2018

Rossi: No change within Andretti despite imminent split
IndyCar IndyCar

Rossi: No change within Andretti despite imminent split

Indy Lights driver Pedersen to test Juncos Hollinger IndyCar
IndyCar IndyCar

Indy Lights driver Pedersen to test Juncos Hollinger IndyCar

Herta fastest in eight-car Indy road course test
IndyCar IndyCar

Herta fastest in eight-car Indy road course test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

In an enthralling 2021 IndyCar campaign, the series bounced back from its COVID-19 truncated year prior and series sophomore Alex Palou defeated both the established order and his fellow young guns to clinch a maiden title. It capped a remarkable season with plenty of standout performers

IndyCar
Nov 22, 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar Prime

How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson enjoyed a breakout year in the IndyCar Series in 2021, winning twice and finishing sixth in points with Chip Ganassi Racing. How did he finally unlock the potential that was masked by five years of toil in Formula 1 with Caterham and Sauber/Alfa Romeo?

IndyCar
Nov 16, 2021
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Prime

Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win

Saturday, Oct. 16th, marks the 10th anniversary Dan Wheldon’s death. David Malsher-Lopez pays tribute, then asks Wheldon’s race engineer from 2011, Todd Malloy, to recall that magical second victory at the Indianapolis 500.

IndyCar
Oct 16, 2021
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Prime

Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?

Jack Harvey’s move to Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing sparked plenty of debate, but their combined strength could prove golden, says David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 15, 2021
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Prime

Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting

Kyle Kirkwood, the record-setting junior formula driver, sealed the Indy Lights championship last weekend. But despite an absurdly strong résumé and scholarship money, his next move is far from clear. By David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Oct 6, 2021
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star Prime

2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star

Alex Palou has captured Chip Ganassi Racing's 14th IndyCar drivers' championship, and in truly stellar manner. David Malsher-Lopez explains what made the Palou-Ganassi combo so potent so soon.

IndyCar
Sep 28, 2021
Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar Prime

Why Grosjean's oval commitment shows he's serious about IndyCar

One of motorsport’s worst-kept secrets now out in the open, and Romain Grosjean has been confirmed as an Andretti Autosport IndyCar driver in 2022. It marks a remarkable turnaround after the abrupt end to his Formula 1 career, and is a firm indication of his commitment to challenge for the IndyCar Series title  

IndyCar
Sep 24, 2021
IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch Prime

IndyCar’s longest silly-season is still at fever pitch

The 2021 IndyCar silly season is one of the silliest of all, but it’s satisfying to see so many talented drivers in play – including Callum Ilott. David Malsher-Lopez reports.

IndyCar
Sep 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.