Zak Brown “would love” to continue with Hendrick for more Larson Indy 500s

Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, has impressed in the buildup to his Indy 500 debut, where he is set to start fifth on Sunday in the No. 17 Arrow McLaren-Rick Hendrick Chevrolet.

And one of the more unique factors is that even though Hendrick is one of the most recognizable figures in motorsports, this marks his first time to be entered as a team owner in the Indy 500.

In the case of Larson, the experience has been enough for him to entertain the possibility of future attempts in the Indy 500.

In a recent question posed by Motorsport.com about his desire to go beyond making this a one-time deal, he responded: “Yeah, maybe. I just kind of want to see how this experience goes first.

“If I enjoy it, and if it doesn't scare the shit out of me, then maybe I would like to do it again.”

Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet and Tony Kanaan Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

During a media availability on Wednesday morning with Brown and Hendrick, the topic came up of the possibility the current agreement is a multi-year deal with options.

Hendrick then shared his thoughts regarding looking at continuing the effort for 2025.

“Well, haven't had enough time to talk about ’25 yet,” Hendrick said. “But I know Zak and I have talked about it before, so we'll see how this goes, and then I've got to see if Zak wants to do it again.”

To which Brown provided a wide smile and followed with his own viewpoint: “I already know the answer to that,” he said.

“The opportunity to work with Mr. H and this entire organization, I think we collectively have a big passion for racing and road cars. Certainly, when we got started, the intent was let's see where this partnership can grow because I think we all like to be at the racetrack as many weekends as possible.

“I think it's super cool to have some papaya on the NASCAR, so certainly we've got to focus right now on Sunday and then turn our attention to the future.

“But we've known each other a long time and would certainly love to continue working together.”

Kyle Larson, Arrow McLaren/Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Photo by: Josh Tons / Motorsport Images

Hendrick then was addressed one of the sensitive points, which was how things would be handled with Larson if weather were to impede the outing in any way.

Larson is also set to run the 600-mile Cup Series race at Charlotte on Sunday evening after the Indy 500, only the fifth driver to ever attempt ‘The Double’ on Memorial Day weekend.

“It would be very hard [to pull Larson out of the Indy 500],” Hendrick said.

“It would be very tough. Would be very disappointing because of all the effort that everyone has put in, from Arrow McLaren to Zak and the crowd, our marketing people.

“We've got a tremendous amount of folks there at Indy, and he's in such a good position, it would be extremely hard.”