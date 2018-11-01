Sign in
IndyCar / Breaking news

Marco Andretti invests in #98 Andretti Herta Autosport entry

Marco Andretti invests in #98 Andretti Herta Autosport entry
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
54m ago

Marco Andretti will be taking an enhanced role in his #98 team’s IndyCar entry next year as the U.S. Concrete-branded car will officially be entered by Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian.

Andretti, who has raced for his father Michael’s team since entering the IndyCar Series in 2006, has two wins, five poles and 20 podiums to his name. Last season the 31-year-old finished ninth in the championship, taking pole position for Detroit 1.

“I’m happy and proud to invest back into the team that I have been with for 13 seasons and counting,” said Marco Andretti. “I truly believe this is the best team out there and I’m looking forward to a fun, competitive future with the U.S. Concrete No. 98 family.” 

Andretti Autosport CEO Michael Andretti stated: “I’m proud to see Marco looking beyond the racing seat and taking a vested interest in not just his car entry, but the future of motorsport that can one day take him beyond his driving career.

“Marco has many driving years ahead of him and many victories yet to come but is continuing to see the big picture of racing and that will in turn make him a stronger competitor all around.” 

Bryan Herta Autosport joined forces with Andretti Autosport to run the #98 car prior to the 2016 season.

Marco Andretti, Herta - Andretti Autosport Honda, Bryan Herta

Marco Andretti, Herta - Andretti Autosport Honda, Bryan Herta

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Series IndyCar
Drivers Marco Andretti
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

