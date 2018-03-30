Marco Andretti: “I totally agree with my critics”

Marco Andretti says that he understands criticism of his form, and that ending a winless seven-year run would be a "10,000-pound gorilla" off his back.

The Andretti driver's second and most recent IndyCar win came at Iowa in 2011, and as he admitted in a frank interview with Motorsport.com last month, he struggled with the numb feeling of the ultra-high downforce manufacturer aerokits used in the series from 2015-17.

But the third-gen driver, whose grandfather Mario and father Michael amassed 94 Indy car wins between them, believes the new universal aerokit suits his driving style more and that he is now in a better position to end his losing streak.

Asked how the pressure and scrutiny of his performance would change with a win, Andretti replied: "It would be a 10,000-pound gorilla off my back! I'm at the point where all this weight that's on my back is from me. I'm at a point where I totally agree with my critics.

"I can honestly tell you none of that stuff bothers me anymore, I've been dealing with it so long and I know what I can do, I really do. People like to look at what they want to look at, right now that's the story, but the fans will build you up as quick as they want to cut you down and that's just the way it works.

"If you look at the history of the team, the last car that they've had in the top five in the championship was me [in 2013], but nobody wants to look at that. It's all about what's hot right now and I'm going to do my job to make sure it's us."

"Right now I'm just so focused on turning things around in IndyCar," he said. "I think there's been a lot of missed opportunities for me in IndyCar, so that developed a sort of unfinished business about it.

"I want to win Indy, I want to win three or four races this year, I want to have a shot at the title and I want to put to bed a lot of these sort of feelings that I have. I know I can be competitive and the cars haven't worked out exactly that way so far, but I'm staying in it."