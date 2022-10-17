Marco Andretti confirmed for 18th attempt at Indy 500

Listen to this article

Andretti, who switched from full-time IndyCar racing to Indy 500-only at the end of 2020, first raced the KULR-backed #98 Andretti Autosport-Honda last year Memorial Day Weekend classic.

KULR develops next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management products and services, and contributed to the 2020 Mars Rover mission.

“It’s great to see a sponsor like KULR continue as a primary sponsor with our IndyCar program for the second year,” said Andretti Autosport chairman and CEO Michael Andretti. “The development potential of KULR’s technology is exciting and we’re proud of their commitment to improving performance. We look forward to this special event in May and are happy to have them back with Marco.”

KULR Technology Group president and COO, Keith Cochran said: "We are thrilled to welcome back Marco Andretti as a KULR Ambassador as we return to Andretti Autosport for the 2023 Indy 500.

“Marco authentically embodies the spirit of our brand. His dedication to his craft and the motorsport industry are just some of the reasons we believe he is the perfect person to represent KULR Technology as we continue to expand our energy management platform."

As well as being Andretti’s primary sponsor in 2022 for the 500 – his 250th IndyCar start – KULR joined Andretti Technologies and Andretti United Extreme E in 2021 as official thermal management and battery safety technical partner.

Andretti has recorded eight top-10 finishes and four top-three finishes in his 17 races at the Indianapolis 500. The nearest he has come to victory so far was in his first attempt in 2006. He was leading out of Turn 4 on the final lap, but Sam Hornish Jr. of Team Penske drafted past on the run to the yard of bricks, claiming the win by 0.0635sec. Andretti took pole position for the 500 as recently as 2020.

Andretti will next get track time in an IndyCar when he takes part in the open test on April 20-21 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.