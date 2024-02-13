Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident
Arrow McLaren Racing’s David Malukas was involved in a mountain biking incident that resulted in a hand injury over this past weekend.
Malukas, 22, is entering his third season in the IndyCar Series but first with Arrow McLaren after being confirmed to its 2024 lineup in last year’s season finale at Laguna Seca.
According to a team representative, Malukas sustained the injury while “biking out west”.
Although a facture has been confirmed, the current plan is for him to undergo an operation on Tuesday afternoon.
It is not known at this time if the Chicago-born Lithuanian American be sidelined for any races to start the year.
“From there we'll have a better understanding of a recovery window,” said the team representative, via an email Monday night.
Arrow McLaren signed Malukas to drive its No. 6 Chevrolet following the contract fallout drama surrounding reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who opted to remain with Chip Ganassi Racing despite a previously agreed contract with McLaren.
Malukas spent each of the past two years driving for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports, scoring two podiums (both in St. Louis), including a runner-up, in 34 starts.
Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward
Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward Pato O’Ward had “year of personal growth” in 2023 – Arrow McLaren boss Gavin Ward
IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing
IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing IndyCar 2023 season review: Dale Coyne Racing
Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren
Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren Malukas "still pinching myself" while settling into Arrow McLaren
Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test
Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test Kyle Larson encouraged by getting “more uncomfortable” at Phoenix test
Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix
Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix Kyle Larson begins 2024 prep for Indy 500 with test at Phoenix
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?
Latest news
Why BMW cancelled an M1-inspired replacement for the i8
Why BMW cancelled an M1-inspired replacement for the i8 Why BMW cancelled an M1-inspired replacement for the i8
Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot"
Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot" Truex wants "huge" Daytona 500 win, but it's a "wide-open crapshoot"
How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design
How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design How Ferrari has cut to the chase with its new F1 design
Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”
Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult” Vasseur: Call to Sainz with Hamilton news was one of the “most difficult”
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.