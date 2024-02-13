Subscribe
IndyCar
Breaking news

Malukas suffers fractured hand after mountain biking incident

Arrow McLaren Racing’s David Malukas was involved in a mountain biking incident that resulted in a hand injury over this past weekend.

Joey Barnes
Author Joey Barnes
Updated
David Malukas, Arrow McLaren

Malukas, 22, is entering his third season in the IndyCar Series but first with Arrow McLaren after being confirmed to its 2024 lineup in last year’s season finale at Laguna Seca.

According to a team representative, Malukas sustained the injury while “biking out west”.

Although a facture has been confirmed, the current plan is for him to undergo an operation on Tuesday afternoon.

It is not known at this time if the Chicago-born Lithuanian American be sidelined for any races to start the year.

“From there we'll have a better understanding of a recovery window,” said the team representative, via an email Monday night.

Arrow McLaren signed Malukas to drive its No. 6 Chevrolet following the contract fallout drama surrounding reigning and two-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou, who opted to remain with Chip Ganassi Racing despite a previously agreed contract with McLaren.

Malukas spent each of the past two years driving for Dale Coyne Racing with HMD Motorsports, scoring two podiums (both in St. Louis), including a runner-up, in 34 starts.

Joey Barnes
David Malukas
Arrow McLaren
