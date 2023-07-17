Lundgaard: I can win more IndyCar races this year
IndyCar’s newest race winner Christian Lundgaard believes he can score “at least another” victory in the remaining races with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.
Lundgaard’s dominant victory from pole position on the streets of Toronto on Sunday marked a huge turnaround for Bobby Rahal’s team after a disastrous Indianapolis 500 was followed by another poor performance at the Detroit Grand Prix.
But internal changes at the team, which included some staff being let go, have revitalized the squad and it scored its first IndyCar success since Takuma Sato’s Indy 500 win of 2020.
“I think it's been coming,” said Lundgaard. “If I'm going to be completely honest, I would have expected it to come in about three weeks when we got back to Indy [for the second race on the road course].
“Having my first pole there [in May’s first event], my first podium [at the same track last July], it would have been great to have the first win as well, but it came today.
“I can't thank the team enough because all the progression that we've been making throughout this year, we just struggled to be able to start the season good enough. We struggled on especially the superspeedways.”
Bolstered by this maiden win, the 21-year-old Dane – who was formerly part of the Alpine F1 Academy before switching fulltime to the United States last year – believes there is more to come.
“The races that are coming up are races that we were competitive at last year,” he declared. “So I do think that we have a chance of at least getting another if not three, two more wins this year.”
Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Photo by: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Lundgaard, who is now seventh in points, was at a loss to explain the swings of fortune that his team has endured this year, which veered from a first career pole at the Indianapolis road course to the horrendous lack of pace at the Indy 500 just weeks later.
He added: “I struggled after Detroit just to understand what was going on because [I] put it on pole in the beginning of May [on the road course]. Then we have the 500 – we were absolutely last. We got into Detroit, and we just can't find our feet.
“Then we go to the next racetrack, Road America, and we were suddenly very competitive, we go to Mid-Ohio and we were very competitive again.
“We come here, and I did not expect this, but I'm proud to say that now we've done it as a team.
“We had a podium last year, which was a second, and I only think it was a matter of time before we had a win.”
Related video
IndyCar Toronto: Lundgaard scores maiden victory from heroic Palou
Palou: “Only the stickers” held my IndyCar’s front wing on at Toronto
Blomqvist has ‘experience and talent to execute’ in IndyCar, says Lundgaard
Blomqvist has ‘experience and talent to execute’ in IndyCar, says Lundgaard Blomqvist has ‘experience and talent to execute’ in IndyCar, says Lundgaard
Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying
Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying Rahal squad facing loss of car in last-chance Indy 500 qualifying
Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”
Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home” Lundgaard on GP Indy pole: “I can finally call this home”
IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up
IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up IndyCar Toronto: Dixon fastest from Kirkwood in warm-up
Inside story: Katherine Legge’s “dramatic” return to the Indy 500
Inside story: Katherine Legge’s “dramatic” return to the Indy 500 Inside story: Katherine Legge’s “dramatic” return to the Indy 500
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return
Latest news
Piastri helped Norris hit new F1 performance peaks, says McLaren
Piastri helped Norris hit new F1 performance peaks, says McLaren Piastri helped Norris hit new F1 performance peaks, says McLaren
Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull to take him over Perez for 2025
Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull to take him over Perez for 2025 Ricciardo "pitching" for Red Bull to take him over Perez for 2025
Audi receives heavy criticism from teams after factory GT3 exit
Audi receives heavy criticism from teams after factory GT3 exit Audi receives heavy criticism from teams after factory GT3 exit
Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks
Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks Ferrari dismisses Albon F1 link as it holds fire on driver contract talks
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar How Marcus Ericsson finally unlocked his potential in IndyCar
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win Remembering Dan Wheldon and his last and most amazing win
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up? Have Harvey and RLL formed IndyCar’s next winning match-up?
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting Why Kyle Kirkwood is America's new IndyCar ace-in-waiting
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star 2021 IndyCar title is just the start for Ganassi's newest star
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.