Luke Combs, Post Malone lead entertainment lineup for IndyCar’s double-header at Iowa

The event will mark the third consecutive year that Hy-Vee, a supermarket chain, has been the title sponsor and boosted the IndyCar event at 0.875-mile bullring oval with pre- and post-race concerts. This past season’s race weekend, which featured Zak Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, Ed Sheeran and Carrie Underwood, surpassed total attendance numbers from the 2022, drawing approximately 85,000 fans over the course of three days to the “Fastest Short Track on the Planet” – an all-time high for an IndyCar event at Iowa Speedway.

Combs will perform on the Hy-Vee Stage on Saturday, July 13, ahead of the first race of the unique doubleheader weekend. Malone will take to the stage on Sunday, July 14, following the second race of the weekend.

Both concerts will feature a 90-minute performance trackside, which take place in front of the main grandstands. The concerts are included with each Saturday and/or Sunday ticket. Fans can also purchase a Concert Pit Pass for access to the exclusive trackside concert viewing area, with passes expected to sell out quickly. Event weekend tickets and passes can be purchased online at https://www.hyveeindycarweekend.com/.

Combs, who was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 2021 and 2022, is one of the biggest names currently in country music. He recently earned his record-breaking, 16th consecutive #1 single with his version of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” which earned Combs his seventh GRAMMY® Award nomination.

The outing for Malone, an eight-time diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, will represent his first-ever live performance in Central Iowa. His self-titled album that is currently out is another shift in sound and features all live instrumentation produced by Malone, along with longtime collaborators Louis Bell and Andrew Watt. In June, he received the Songwriters Hall of Fame “Hal Davis Starlight Award.”

"Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend has become a true destination event, showcasing everything that is great about racing and about Iowa," said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee's vice chairman and CEO.

"We're obviously very excited about how the weekend has been received the past two years, and we know the 2024 event will be just as great. We look forward to bringing these artists to Iowa and providing another outstanding weekend of entertainment."

Additional entertainment acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.