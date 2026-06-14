Longtime IndyCar team owner Dennis Reinbold passes away
Reinbold, a team owner in IndyCar since 2000, was 65 years old
Dennis Reinbold, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing confirmed the passing of longtime team owner Dennis Reinbold on Sunday, at the age of 65.
Reinbold was co-owner of DRR, which has operated as an IndyCar team since 2000. They have one IndyCar win and two poles, and the team has taken part in every Indianapolis 500 this century.
DRR just entered two cars into the 2026 Indy 500, with Conor Daly finishing 12th and Jack Harvey finishing 22nd.
Jack Harvey, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
"We are heartbroken to share the news that our owner, leader, and friend, Dennis Reinbold, has passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family," said an official statement from the team. We ask you to join us in supporting the Reinbold family and respecting their privacy during this painful time.
"Dennis was a proud son of Indianapolis. He built a successful family of automobile dealerships across the state, and he loved the community of Indianapolis that gave him so much in return. That same devotion fueled his passion for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway—its history and the relentless pursuit of an Indy 500 win drove him every day.
"We can think of no better way to honor Dennis than to chase a victory in the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500. We ask race fans to join us in remembering the man, his passion for our sport, and the memories we shared."
DRR has also enjoyed some success in rallycross, winning two Nitrocross titles and one Global Rallycross title over the years, and collecting 30+ victories.
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