Long Beach reveals place on 2024 IndyCar schedule with ‘Historic’ announcement

The Grand Prix of Long Beach has revealed the date of its IndyCar Series and IMSA SportsCar Championship race weekend, which is set to take place 19-21 April in 2024.

1990 Indycar Long Beach

The update comes with the announcement of the Historic Indy Car Challenge joining its racing roster with “twin 20-minute races” that will run on Saturday and Sunday.

The release stated the 2024 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach “will be led by the third rounds of the NTT IndyCar Series on Sunday, April 21 and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on Saturday, April 20.”

IMSA had already revealed its 2024 schedule, while IndyCar is yet to announce its full schedule.

As previous years, IMSA will have its main event on Saturday, with racing for North America’s premier open-wheel championship set for Sunday.

The historic event at Long Beach will be sanctioned by the Historic Motor Sports Association (HMSA) and was held in 2023 for Formula 1 cars.

“When I first wanted to invite the historic Indy cars, I was thinking about the first – and only – time I saw the turbine car at Riverside,” said HMSA President Cris Vandagriff. “It just blew my mind.

“This is our opportunity to bring Indy cars that haven’t been seen on the West Coast since then, and I’m looking forward to it.”

1984 Long Beach, Mario Andretti, Lola T800 Cosworth

1984 Long Beach, Mario Andretti, Lola T800 Cosworth

Photo by: Motorsport Images

The famous street circuit outside of Los Angeles, California switched from Formula 1 to Indy cars in 1984, with Mario Andretti taking the inaugural victory and followed it up with two more in 1985 and 1987. Al Unser Jr’s mark of six wins over an eight-year span, which began in 1988, provided him the title of “King of the Beach” and remains the event’s all-time winner.

“What a thrill it will be to see and hear these fabulous historic Indy cars competing again on our downtown circuit next April,” said Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President and CEO Jim Michaelian. “For many this will be a first-time experience and for others it will certainly bring back delightful memories.”

Fans that attended this past April will have an opportunity to renew their tickets for 2024 beginning Monday, 9 October. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, 13 November.

Additionally, the weekend will also be filled will competition with two rounds of SRO America’s GT America, Robby Gordon’s Stadium SUPER Trucks, and the Super Drift Challenge.

