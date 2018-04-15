Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi leads Dixon in raceday warm-up

Alexander Rossi, who will start the 44th Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach from pole, topped Sunday warm-up as Scott Dixon claimed second ahead of Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Rossi’s #27 Andretti Autosport-Honda lapped the 1.968-mile course in 67.537sec, just nine hundredths of a second faster than the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda of 2015 Long Beach winner Dixon.

Ryan Hunter-Reay, who likely would have started from the front row had he not been penalized in qualifying for an illegal pitlane exit, was third fastest, ahead of the three Penske-Chevrolets of Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power.

Defending race winner, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports’ James Hinchcliffe, was seventh ahead of Dale Coyne Racing’s Sebastien Bourdais, with Spencer Pigot (Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy) and Max Chilton (Carlin-Chevy) completing the Top 10.

Gabby Chaves went into a runoff area and caused a red when he stalled his Harding Racing-Chevy, and there was a slightly premature conclusion to the session when Zachary Claman De Melo also stopped on course in the second Coyne car.

The race starts at 1.40pm local (Pacific) time.