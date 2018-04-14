Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Penskes, King shunts in FP3

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi put himself on top in third practice, setting the fastest time of the weekend to eclipse by four-hundredths the Phoenix winner and championship leader Josef Newgarden.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner lapped the 1.968-mile course in 66.611sec on his 12th of 15 laps, beating Team Penske’s Newgarden by a mere 0.0418sec, with two-time Long Beach winner Will Power in third, a further two-tenths down in the #12 Penske-Chevy.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was fourth fastest for AA ahead of the third Penske of Simon Pagenaud, with Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda in seventh.

Spencer Pigot was seventh for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, but his teammate Jordan King ended the session slightly early with an off at Turn 8, while lying 12th.

Scott Dixon and Ed Jones were eighth and tenth for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, with Tony Kanaan splitting the pair for AJ Foyt Racing.

Takuma Sato was a slightly subdued 15th after his shunt yesterday, with Gabby Chaves a highly impressive 16th for Harding Racing, and Kyle Kaiser also doing a decent job for Juncos Racing in 19th at his first non-oval event of the year.

Zachary Claman de Melo halted the session for 12 minutes when his Dale Coyne Racing-Honda stopped on track.

Qualifying starts at 3.30pm local (Pacific) time.

