Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events
IndyCar Practice report

Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Penskes, King shunts in FP3

0 shares
Long Beach IndyCar: Rossi edges Penskes, King shunts in FP3
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske Chevrolet
Ryan Hunter-Reay, Andretti Autosport Honda
Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Get alerts
By: David Malsher, US Editor
14/04/2018 06:46

Andretti Autosport’s Alexander Rossi put himself on top in third practice, setting the fastest time of the weekend to eclipse by four-hundredths the Phoenix winner and championship leader Josef Newgarden.

The 2016 Indy 500 winner lapped the 1.968-mile course in 66.611sec on his 12th of 15 laps, beating Team Penske’s Newgarden by a mere 0.0418sec, with two-time Long Beach winner Will Power in third, a further two-tenths down in the #12 Penske-Chevy.

Ryan Hunter-Reay was fourth fastest for AA ahead of the third Penske of Simon Pagenaud, with Graham Rahal’s Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda in seventh.

Spencer Pigot was seventh for Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevy, but his teammate Jordan King ended the session slightly early with an off at Turn 8, while lying 12th.

Scott Dixon and Ed Jones were eighth and tenth for Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda, with Tony Kanaan splitting the pair for AJ Foyt Racing.

Takuma Sato was a slightly subdued 15th after his shunt yesterday, with Gabby Chaves a highly impressive 16th for Harding Racing, and Kyle Kaiser also doing a decent job for Juncos Racing in 19th at his first non-oval event of the year.

Zachary Claman de Melo halted the session for 12 minutes when his Dale Coyne Racing-Honda stopped on track.

Qualifying starts at 3.30pm local (Pacific) time.

IndyCar, Long Beach, third practice

ClaDriverLapsTimeGapIntervalMph
1 27 united_states  Alexander Rossi  15 1'06.6105     106.362
2 1 united_states  Josef Newgarden  17 1'06.6523 0.0418 0.0418 106.295
3 12 australia  Will Power  19 1'06.8279 0.2174 0.1756 106.016
4 28 united_states  Ryan Hunter-Reay  15 1'06.8767 0.2662 0.0488 105.938
5 22 france  Simon Pagenaud  19 1'07.0293 0.4188 0.1526 105.697
6 15 united_states  Graham Rahal  19 1'07.0432 0.4327 0.0139 105.675
7 21 united_states  Spencer Pigot  16 1'07.2565 0.6460 0.2133 105.340
8 9 new_zealand  Scott Dixon  20 1'07.3490 0.7385 0.0925 105.195
9 14 brazil  Tony Kanaan  12 1'07.3661 0.7556 0.0171 105.169
10 10 united_arab_emirates  Ed Jones  19 1'07.3863 0.7758 0.0202 105.137
11 18 france  Sébastien Bourdais  17 1'07.4567 0.8462 0.0704 105.027
12 20 united_kingdom  Jordan King  15 1'07.5136 0.9031 0.0569 104.939
13 98 united_states  Marco Andretti  15 1'07.6300 1.0195 0.1164 104.758
14 6 canada  Robert Wickens  16 1'07.6474 1.0369 0.0174 104.731
15 30 japan  Takuma Sato  18 1'07.8120 1.2015 0.1646 104.477
16 88 colombia  Gabby Chaves  18 1'07.8298 1.2193 0.0178 104.450
17 26 united_states  Zach Veach  16 1'07.8631 1.2526 0.0333 104.398
18 60 united_kingdom  Jack Harvey  16 1'07.9789 1.3684 0.1158 104.221
19 32 united_states  Kyle Kaiser  18 1'08.0134 1.4029 0.0345 104.168
20 23 united_states  Charlie Kimball  16 1'08.0696 1.4591 0.0562 104.082
21 5 canada  James Hinchcliffe  14 1'08.1208 1.5103 0.0512 104.003
22 59 united_kingdom  Max Chilton  20 1'08.1270 1.5165 0.0062 103.994
23 4 brazil  Matheus Leist  16 1'08.2380 1.6275 0.1110 103.825
24 19 canada  Zachary Claman De Melo  11 1'08.9262 2.3157 0.6882 102.788
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series IndyCar
Article type Practice report
0 shares
To the IndyCar main page
IndyCar Long BeachIndyCarLong BeachMore events